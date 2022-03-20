The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

US rent inflation hits new high, led by Miami with 39% rate

All indicators show that the renting market is heating up, as would-be buyers of houses increasingly turn to rentals because they can’t find — and can’t afford — their dream houses. 

By ALEX TANZI/BLOOMBERG NEWS/TNS
Published: MARCH 20, 2022 20:14
Picture of a Miami beach. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
Picture of a Miami beach.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

US rent inflation reached yet another record in January, fueled by red-hot markets such as Miami.

Single-family rental prices jumped 12.6% from a year earlier, according to the latest CoreLogic Single-Family Rent Index. All major metropolitan areas saw increases, but the Sun Belt experienced by far the biggest gains, with Miami’s asking rents up almost 39%.

All indicators show that the renting market is heating up, as would-be buyers of houses increasingly turn to rentals because they can’t find — and can’t afford — their dream houses. 

Institutional investors have jumped on the opportunity, buying a record share of US houses last quarter, according to data compiled by RedFin Inc. That will likely push rents even higher in the coming months, as tenants renew their leases or move to a new place.

“Single-family rent growth extended its record-breaking price growth streak to 10 consecutive months in January,” Molly Boesel, an economist at CoreLogic, said in a statement. 

Traffic leading towards Art Basel on Miami Beach is seen with the skyline of midtown Miami in the background December 4, 2014. (credit: COURTESY + REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST + REUTERS/ANDREW INNERARITY) Traffic leading towards Art Basel on Miami Beach is seen with the skyline of midtown Miami in the background December 4, 2014. (credit: COURTESY + REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST + REUTERS/ANDREW INNERARITY)

Rents in Florida’s Orlando and in Phoenix rose 19.9% and 18.9%, respectively, in January, according to CoreLogic, which tracks rental prices in almost 100 metro areas. Housing has fueled overall consumer-price inflation in booming cities in the South, with Phoenix cracking the double-digit barrier last month — and Miami getting close.

The Washington, D.C. area recorded the lowest rent inflation with a 5.6% rate — which is more than the average salary increase of 3% planned this year for the area’s Federal government workers. About 15% of workers in the area are employed by the Federal government.



Tags housing prices Miami Florida
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by