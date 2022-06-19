The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

Clal Insurance purchases NIS 475 m. real estate project from Hagag Group

Clal Insurance and Finance entered into an agreement with the Hagag Group to purchase 75% of the land on which two shopping centers and residential buildings will be built.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JUNE 19, 2022 08:33
Aerial view of the Ayalon highway running between Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, near park HaYarkon, September 10, 2018. (photo credit: MATANYA TAUSIG/FLASH90)
Aerial view of the Ayalon highway running between Tel Aviv and Ramat Gan, near park HaYarkon, September 10, 2018.
(photo credit: MATANYA TAUSIG/FLASH90)

Clal Insurance and Finance has entered into an agreement with the Hagag Group to purchase 75% of the land on which two commercial centers and residential buildings will be built on Einstein Street in Ramat Aviv, near Tel Aviv University, for NIS 475 million. 

Clal joins a purchasing group to develop the project. The investment includes the land purchase and project development costs.

The first project, which will have 4400 square meters of commercial space, will be built at the corner of Einstein and Levi Eshkol streets. Also, three apartment buildings with 215 apartments will be built above the shopping area, yet they aren’t part of this deal.

The second project will be built at the corner of Einstein and 2040 Street and will include 9000 square meters of commercial areas and three buildings with 300 apartments.

As stated, Clal Insurance will hold 75% of the project and the Hagag Group 25%. The commercial areas will be jointly managed by both parties. 

Clal Insurance bought 50% of the top nine floors of the Sky Tower in the Hassan Arafa complex from developer Adi Zim this year.

View of the Ramat Gan business district. December 18, 2017. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) View of the Ramat Gan business district. December 18, 2017. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Yossi Dori, Deputy CEO and Director of Clal Insurance's Investment Division said: "The company continues to expand its exposure and investment in the field of commercial and residential real estate in Israel.

"Our extensive experience in the real estate world in Israel and abroad allows us to continue investing in leading real estate projects alongside partners like Hagag. This deal is expected to yield a high return, in a way that will bring significant value to Clal investors.”

Clal was represented in the transaction by lawyers Shlomi Cohen, Itai Itzkovitz and Eyal Lieberman of Gornitzky & Co.  

Hagag was represented by lawyers Nadav Abramovich,  Adv. Lior Funkelstein and Yinon Hagag from Hagag, Buchnik, Weinstein & Co.



Tags Tel Aviv israel business real estate israel real estate commercial
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by