Y. B. Group to comptroller: Probe Kiryat Shmona mayor

In addition to developing the city, the complex will also bring in hundreds of workers, said real estate group Y.B. Galor.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 28, 2022 16:18
A simulation of the Slilim Hula complex (photo credit: Y. B. Galor Investments)
Real Estate group Y. B. Galor Investments has appealed to the state comptroller to investigate the Kiryat Shmona Municipality’s conduct against entrepreneurs who wish to establish 66-dunam employment and commercial complex in the city.

"Why is Mayor Adv. Avichai Stern doing everything to harm the company and prevent the development of the Slilim Hula complex?” asked the investment group.

Y. B. highlighted that the complex, “according to the master plan, should be the highlight of the development of the city of Kiryat Shmona as a residential, commercial, employment and industrial complex."

In addition to developing the city, the complex will also bring in hundreds of workers, the group said.

Yossi Boukhris, CEO and owner of Y. B. Group said: "Unfortunately and despite all the many attempts to change the mayor's narrative while trying to reach compromises, the company has encountered a stubborn, consistent and irrational refusal."



