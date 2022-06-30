The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

Israel Land Authority: Housing price spike will slow down at end of year

Israel Land Authority CEO Yanki Quint speaks in a special interview about the housing crisis and criticism of the government plan.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JUNE 30, 2022 10:00
RASHBA STREET plays host to quite a few of Rehavia’s vacant apartments. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
RASHBA STREET plays host to quite a few of Rehavia’s vacant apartments.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The spike in housing prices in Israel is expected to slow down, the Israel Land Authority CEO told Maariv.

"Housing prices are affected by many factors and we do everything in our power, especially in increasing the supply of real estate," Yanki Quint, the CEO of the Israel Land Authority. "Along with raising interest rates and other complementary measures, housing prices will moderate and may fall towards the end of the year, depending of course on political stability." 

Quint is cautiously optimistic, and despite the criticism leveled against the government housing program, said: "Have you ever seen a program that wasn’t criticized, especially one that deals with difficult issues?

He explained that we’ve reached a peak in the pace of construction starts. "The measures that depended on the decisions of the Israel Land Council such as increasing the number of housing units, deepening  discounts, freezing prices and increasing discounts for local residents in the housing plans have been enacted.”

Criticism against housing programs

In response to criticism leveled at the program by senior finance officials, he added: "Some finance officials legitimately oppose the program, and they do their job faithfully. The game within the system is to maintain the public coffers and balance the various needs. Our job is to voice the professional position, but ultimately the ministers will decide. "

Real Estate (credit: JPOST STAFF)Real Estate (credit: JPOST STAFF)

"Housing prices are affected by many factors and we do everything in our power, especially in increasing the supply of real estate."

Yanki Quint

"The threat of budget cuts against the Ministry of Housing has finally been dropped, and finance officials have returned very quickly," Quint continued. "The Ministry of Housing continues to move as usual."

On the claims that the ILA is a monopoly that sells land such as Sde Dov, the old airport opposite Ramat Aviv, at exorbitant prices, Quint said, "Sde Dov is a great example to show how a central factor which manages a parcel of land can cause its accelerated development. Sde Dov has a large number of owners, and to concentrate and manage the plan and arrangements with the Tel Aviv Municipality, the Airports Authority and the IDF; these are key reasons for the ILA."

“In the new plan we have reversed the situation so that four out of five apartments to be marketed will be offered at a discount and at reduced prices to young couples and those eligible,” Quint added.

“In the real estate market there are many players who speak from their own position, and they have different and varied interests. Central and state management is necessary and essential.”



Tags housing prices apartments Israel Land Authority housing in israel
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by