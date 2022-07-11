The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

Jerusalem launches new urban redevelopment plan in Beit Hakerem

One of the benefits of the plan is creating a new "commercial front" for Herzl street, the municipality said, which will "strengthen its image as an urban and vibrant street."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 11, 2022 05:44

Updated: JULY 11, 2022 05:46
Beit HaKerem, Jerusalem. (photo credit: DELLA PERGOLA ARCHITECTS)
Beit HaKerem, Jerusalem.
(photo credit: DELLA PERGOLA ARCHITECTS)

The Jerusalem Municipality on Sunday announced plans to turn two lots spanning 0.25 hectares (0.61 acres) into 96 new housing units and two apartment buildings in the capital's Beit Hakerem neighborhood.

The 10/11-stories high buildings to be constructed will include over three parking lots and an added 67 housing units to the 27 existing units.

The plan, agreed with Jerusalem's local planning and construction council, includes a commitment to dedicate 400 sq.m. of the land for public use such as community centers for cultural and educational activities.

The redevelopment is set to take place in Jerusalem's Herzl and Rachel the Poetess streets. 

One of the benefits of the plan is creating a new "commercial front" for Herzl street, the municipality said, which will "strengthen its image as an urban and vibrant street."

Illustartion of urban renewal plan set for Jerusalem's Beit Hakerem neighborhood (credit: BITMAN BEN-TZUR ARCHITECTS) Illustartion of urban renewal plan set for Jerusalem's Beit Hakerem neighborhood (credit: BITMAN BEN-TZUR ARCHITECTS)

Urban renewal

"Beit Hakerem neighborhood is the ideal location to implement our urban renewal policy," Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion said. 

"We will continue to work on more construction projects," Lion vowed, saying more projects will come "in accordance with the growing demand for housing units on the ground." 



Tags Jerusalem jerusalem municipality urban renewal Beit Hakerem
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by