Jerusalem launches new urban redevelopment plan in Beit Hakerem

The Jerusalem Municipality on Sunday announced plans to turn two lots spanning 0.25 hectares (0.61 acres) into 96 new housing units and two apartment buildings in the capital's Beit Hakerem neighborhood.

The 10/11-stories high buildings to be constructed will include over three parking lots and an added 67 housing units to the 27 existing units.

The plan, agreed with Jerusalem's local planning and construction council, includes a commitment to dedicate 400 sq.m. of the land for public use such as community centers for cultural and educational activities.

The redevelopment is set to take place in Jerusalem's Herzl and Rachel the Poetess streets.

One of the benefits of the plan is creating a new "commercial front" for Herzl street, the municipality said, which will "strengthen its image as an urban and vibrant street."

Illustartion of urban renewal plan set for Jerusalem's Beit Hakerem neighborhood (credit: BITMAN BEN-TZUR ARCHITECTS)

Urban renewal

"Beit Hakerem neighborhood is the ideal location to implement our urban renewal policy," Jerusalem mayor Moshe Lion said.

"We will continue to work on more construction projects," Lion vowed, saying more projects will come "in accordance with the growing demand for housing units on the ground."