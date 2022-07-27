The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

This Tel Aviv theater became a hotel - after a 50m. shekel investment

The iconic Tent theater in Tel Aviv is now a boutique hotel. The building, founded in 1925, legally had to be preserved.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: JULY 27, 2022 18:39
Backstage Hotel 44 (photo credit: NATAN ESHEL VIA MAARIV)
Backstage Hotel 44
(photo credit: NATAN ESHEL VIA MAARIV)

The iconic Ohel (tent) theater on Beilinson Street in Tel Aviv near Dizengoff Square was transformed by the Atlas hotel chain into a boutique hotel with an investment of NIS 50 million. Built on the foundation of the iconic building of the Phel Theater, it was founded in 1925 and is preserved under strict architectural preservation laws. 

In the new hotel, Backstage, parts of the old theater have been preserved with theatrical elements, including the auditorium structure with an exposed and open ceiling. The place will operate as a boutique hotel and include 48 rooms. The price per night, including breakfast, is NIS 1,028.

What else is included in the hotel?

The culinary experience at the new boutique hotel is also in the spirit of the stage world, and is supervised by theater director Yael Rasoli, an actress and singer, who is a friend to chef Ido Feiner (Roberta Vinci), the hotel's culinary consultant. In the evenings, there will be a  lounge bar from the Moli brand of the winemakers Eyal Drori and Gal Erazi.

"Backstage is the younger sibling of our two hotels that have been in Dizengoff Square for many years," said Danny Lipman, CEO and co-owner of the Atlas Hotels chain, which currently has 16 hotels.

Ohel (Tent) theater, from Aharonivch Street, 1940s. (credit: WIKIPEDIA) Ohel (Tent) theater, from Aharonivch Street, 1940s. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

"The spirit of the mythical Hapoalim Theater, which operated in the building and was an icon of Tel Aviv's cultural history, runs through it like a second thread," he said.

"The spirit of the mythical Hapoalim Theater, which operated in the building and was an icon of Tel Aviv's cultural history, runs through it like a second thread."

Danny Lipman, CEO and co-owner of the Atlas Hotels chain

He added that "this includes the sound, the clothing, the interior design and other elements that seek to touch our guests. Thanks to its strategic location and the extraordinary stay experience, we believe that it will soon become an attraction for tourists, businesspeople and Israelis who desire an urban vacation."



Tags Tel Aviv theater food hotel dizengoff center
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by