This Tel Aviv theater became a hotel - after a 50m. shekel investment

The iconic Ohel (tent) theater on Beilinson Street in Tel Aviv near Dizengoff Square was transformed by the Atlas hotel chain into a boutique hotel with an investment of NIS 50 million. Built on the foundation of the iconic building of the Phel Theater, it was founded in 1925 and is preserved under strict architectural preservation laws.

In the new hotel, Backstage, parts of the old theater have been preserved with theatrical elements, including the auditorium structure with an exposed and open ceiling. The place will operate as a boutique hotel and include 48 rooms. The price per night, including breakfast, is NIS 1,028.

What else is included in the hotel?

The culinary experience at the new boutique hotel is also in the spirit of the stage world, and is supervised by theater director Yael Rasoli, an actress and singer, who is a friend to chef Ido Feiner (Roberta Vinci), the hotel's culinary consultant. In the evenings, there will be a lounge bar from the Moli brand of the winemakers Eyal Drori and Gal Erazi.

"Backstage is the younger sibling of our two hotels that have been in Dizengoff Square for many years," said Danny Lipman, CEO and co-owner of the Atlas Hotels chain, which currently has 16 hotels.

Ohel (Tent) theater, from Aharonivch Street, 1940s. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

"The spirit of the mythical Hapoalim Theater, which operated in the building and was an icon of Tel Aviv's cultural history, runs through it like a second thread," he said.

He added that "this includes the sound, the clothing, the interior design and other elements that seek to touch our guests. Thanks to its strategic location and the extraordinary stay experience, we believe that it will soon become an attraction for tourists, businesspeople and Israelis who desire an urban vacation."