The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation Real Estate
 

Court: Transfer of Israeli real estate into trust can be taxed - comment

The Supreme Court’s ruling affects anyone who transferred or is considering transferring real property in Israel into a trust, or in the event he is a beneficiary in such a trust.

By BOAZ FEINBERG
Published: AUGUST 9, 2022 16:09
Illustrative image of doing taxes. (photo credit: PXHERE)
Illustrative image of doing taxes.
(photo credit: PXHERE)

In a dramatic ruling, The Supreme Court has accepted the Israel Tax Authority’s (ITA) position that a transfer of real property from a settlor to a trust constitutes a “sale” of the property from the settlor to the beneficiaries of the trust, and is subject to real estate tax. 

Who should be concerned?

The Supreme Court’s ruling affects anyone who transferred or is considering transferring real property in Israel into a trust, or in the event he is a beneficiary in such a trust. In many cases, transferring real property to trusts is advisable for foreign residents, or US persons living in Israel who are holding real property in Israel and wish to exclude said property from their future estate, without providing control or ownership to their future lineal descendants.

Why might the Supreme Court’s decision be troubling?

The consequences of the court’s ruling may be dramatic. The court has asserted the ITA’s position that the trust is disregarded for purposes of real estate taxes. This means that upon a transfer of the real property into the trust, in the eyes of the ITA, the ownership of the property passes on to the beneficiary(ies) of the trust.

This causes many unresolved issues that the ITA has yet to address publicly. It is currently unclear what would be the tax consequence of a change in the identity of the original beneficiaries (for example, upon the death of one of the original beneficiaries), and it is possible that such an occurrence may be considered a taxable event.

What should I do now?

If you are planning to transfer real property in Israel into a trust, if you’ve already transferred real property into a trust, or if you are a beneficiary of such a trust, we recommend you consult with a tax professional in order to better understand the tax exposures that you may be facing amidst the Supreme Court’s decision.

Real Estate (credit: JPOST STAFF)Real Estate (credit: JPOST STAFF)

It would be best if you consult someone with extensive experience in consulting and representing individuals regarding issues related to private wealth and taxation of trusts and estates in Israel.

The writer is a leading partner in the field of tax law at Yigal Arnon-Tadmor Levy law firm.



Tags Supreme Court israel tax authority taxes real estate
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by