“The name of the game,” said Lee Ziv, vice-president of the Port TLV Residence project, “is location, location, location.” Speaking at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, Ziv made a special presentation to participants at Monday’s Jerusalem Post Conference in New York promoting the new Port TLV residence project.

Ziv pointed out that Port TLV, which will be completed within two years, is located just 50 meters from the coastline and is a three-minute walk from the three Tel Aviv landmarks – the Gordon Marina, the Hilton Hotel and Hayarkon Park.

Port TLV was designed by Ilan Pivko, one of Israel’s top architects, who has created numerous projects in Israel as well as real estate developments in Bulgaria, Croatia, and the Czech Republic. The choice of finishing materials was made by Pivko, using some of the world’s leading brands, such as Bulthaup, Buffy and others.

All the apartments face the sea and benefit from bright, open interiors and floor-to-ceiling glazing and are adorned with the finest materials such as glass, steel, marble and oak. Several apartments are furnished by Poltrona Frau, a leader in top-end Italian furniture. Founded in 1912, Poltrona Frau has given over a century of life and culture to leather.

In her presentation, Ziv noted that the luxury ten-story project will feature deluxe apartments ranging from one thousand square feet to two thousand square feet and duplex penthouses of five thousand square feet, while the top floor of the penthouse will feature a private pool overlooking the Tel Aviv coast.

The Port TLV Residence (credit: PINKO)

The first and second floors of the structure will feature a five-star, 44-room boutique hotel. The hotel will have a separate lobby, and its rooms will be located on separate floors within the building. Port TLV residents will be permitted to enter the hotel area, but hotel guests will not be allowed to enter the residences. The car park is solely for the usage of Port TLV residents.

Residents of Port TLV will enjoy deluxe concierge services, 24/7 security, a synagogue, a gym complete with advanced equipment and art exhibits that will rotate regularly in the building’s lobby. The hotel’s pool, deluxe gym and synagogue will be available for tenants as well as guests of the hotel. Port TLV will also feature a world-renowned restaurant.

The Port TLV project is developed by Hagag Brothers, one of Israel’s leading real estate companies that has built over 50 high-quality projects in prime locations throughout the country, created by renowned architects and leading interior designers. Ziv added, “Hagag Brothers has become a model for innovative construction, stability, and reliability.”