Why is there now a wave of demand for interior designers?

An even more recent trend is hiring designers to design office spaces and other commercial businesses.

Interior design is a broad field that includes tasks such as conception, development, space planning, site verification, plans, research, construction management and design execution.

Designers create functional, comfortable and beautiful interiors by analyzing client requirements and specifications of each space. Also, choosing decorative items such as color schemes, lighting and materials for interior and exterior areas may also be included in the design process.

Work also includes project planning, dealing with suppliers and updating clients along with on-site supervision of the project's progress.

The reality in Israel reflects the process that the industry is going through worldwide. The global market for interior design services was $145.3 billion in 2020, it's growing at a pace of 5.5% per year and is expected to reach $210.0 billion by 2027.

This means that demand is gradually increasing despite high inflation rates internationally. Many people have a designated budget in advance for design before they build or renovate a home. Four walls and a roof is no longer enough as people want beautifully designed spaces.

Different budget priorities

The lifestyle and the order of priorities of young career people today in terms of budget expenditures are different from those of previous generations, which is a springboard for the global interior design industry and will continue to strengthen it in the coming years as well.

The increase in the construction of commercial buildings such as shopping complexes, co-working spaces, restaurants, etc. also contributes and is expected to increase the demand for interior designers even more.

Sheila Najibi, the owner of Sheila Najibi Planning and Interior Design, says that recently there has been a great awareness of design in general. After all, at the end of each day we return home and want to feel that we've come to a well-maintained, lovely place.

People want to live in a luxurious and well-designed functional home that meets their daily needs such as entertaining guests, working in a home office, cooking in the kitchen, organizing and more.

People used to design by themselves and today there is more awareness and appreciation for designers. The designer knows how to see the final result even from the planning stage, knows how to combine materials and colors and create a uniform design language so that every detail in the house is beautiful in its own right and all the pieces, like in a puzzle, connect to form a beautiful picture.

Yossi Adut, one of the owners of the luxury furniture design brand Nisoo Harihitim, said that now more people see the importance of home design and seek to maximize the potential of the various spaces.

They rely on interior designers to do it in the best way while accounting for the personality of the tenants and the characteristics of the apartment. Interior designers have extensive information on the latest trends in the field of design so naturally, those who wish to furnish and design the house with the newest furnishings available will turn to the assistance of a professional.

Also, a designer can see the overall picture at an early stage, which is sometimes difficult for the owners. A designer imagines and puts all the components together and then when you get to a furniture store, there's the possibility to dress up the entire house starting from the carpentry stage, furniture details and other elements such as wallpapers, carpets, linens, accessories as well as outdoor furniture.

Interior designer Hadas Roth from Hillel Architecture stated that sometimes people think they know how to design. The goal of a professional isn't just correct design, it's also maximizing the space.

A designer learns what the client needs and plans it so that it looks big and spacious, with plenty of storage solutions. For example, sometimes if we change the location of the kitchen it suddenly turns out to be a much more spacious and utilized space.

This is something that clients can't appreciate and appraise. It's hard for them to see the final picture. Also, there's a huge abundance of materials, designs and technologies on the market today, there's a need for a harmonious whole with a connection between the multitude of items in order to provide something complete and greater than the sum of its parts.

Roth further explained that even in the economic aspect, the role of the designer is to save money for the client, to maximize the property and also to choose the exact property for the client.

Interior designer Ella Morganoff says that she tells clients that anyone can choose a sofa but designers start from planning the house. The goal is to maximize all of the client's needs, to prepare a list of items to prevent mistakes, to choose professionals who start and finish on time, and of course provide close supervision throughout the entire process.

Morganoff goes out of the box and adds non-conventional materials; the result gives a perfect solution to any client. There's no doubt that without a professional the result is completely different. Also, a good interior designer should save clients money, running around choosing items and dealing with bureaucracy.