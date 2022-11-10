The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post

Will a new 64-floor rental apartment building solve Tel Aviv's expansive housing market?

As the housing and renting market is burdening Israelis, the Tel Aviv Regional Planning Council is pushing for a new radical solution, a 64-floor building, with all of its apartments to be rented.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 01:59

Updated: NOVEMBER 10, 2022 02:01
A simulated photo of the new 64-floor building in Givatayim. (photo credit: D-BLK Architects)
A simulated photo of the new 64-floor building in Givatayim.
(photo credit: D-BLK Architects)

Tel Aviv's regional planning council is pushing to approve the building of a 64-floor building in Givatayim, containing only long-term rental apartments.

The plan includes 500 relatively small apartments, consisting of studios, and one and two-bedroom apartments. The small size of the apartments is a deliberate move to try and provide more supply to the demand of young couples who cannot afford bigger apartments. 

According to the plan, the building should be founded in Givatayim, right near its border with Tel Aviv, and will be located near Savidor train station.

This is the first time such a building will be built, as the dominant method of building in recent years has relied on relatively large apartments, that are designed to be sold and not rented. The 500 apartments are purposely designed to fit young couples and relatively older people, who might not need as much space as families with children.

The plan puts emphasis on the interaction between the residential tower and the urban space in which it will reside, and part of the plan includes an expansion of the sidewalks around it. This plan should help create a more comfortable and efficient walking environment near the Savidor train station, one of the busiest places in Israel. 

A simulated photo of the new 64-floor building in Givatayim. (credit: D-BLK Architects) A simulated photo of the new 64-floor building in Givatayim. (credit: D-BLK Architects)

Chairman of the Tel Aviv regional planning council, Eran Nitzan said that "The creation of the Tel Aviv Metropolitan, alongside the transportation infrastructure, in the heart of Gush Dan, allows the building of expanding the supply of long-term rental apartments as an alternative for purchasing an apartment."

The regional city planner of the Tel Aviv Regional Planning Council, Erez Ben-Eliezer, said that "the real estate market must evolve with long-term rental apartments, that will compete for the quality of life, level of services and efficiency." 

This type of project, which includes hundreds of apartments, is part of the change of direction in the real estate market, and its location will provide its residents, plenty of services within walking distance," he added. 

"the real estate market must evolve with long-term rental apartments, that will compete for the quality of life, level of services and efficiency."

Erez Ben-Eliezer

Israel's real estate market is a touchy subject for Israelis

Israel's real estate market has been a painful subject for many young people, as the housing prices, and rent prices in particular have been on the rise for the last 15 years, provoking numerous protests, including the massive 2011 social justice protests, who were sparked by the rising rent prices in Tel Aviv. 

Housing in Tel Aviv in particular is an extremely expensive matter, with economists from the USB bank saying that the Tel Aviv real estate market jumped by 18% between the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022. 

Some experts claim that one of the main problems of the Israeli real estate market is the lack of 1 and 2-bedroom apartments. Because most of the recent apartments built in Israel were designed to house families with children, they were built with three or four bedrooms, creating a shortage of one and two-bedroom apartments.



Tags Tel Aviv israel housing prices architecture real estate housing in israel
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
3

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
4

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
5

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by