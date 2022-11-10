Tel Aviv's regional planning council is pushing to approve the building of a 64-floor building in Givatayim, containing only long-term rental apartments.

The plan includes 500 relatively small apartments, consisting of studios, and one and two-bedroom apartments. The small size of the apartments is a deliberate move to try and provide more supply to the demand of young couples who cannot afford bigger apartments.

According to the plan, the building should be founded in Givatayim, right near its border with Tel Aviv, and will be located near Savidor train station.

This is the first time such a building will be built, as the dominant method of building in recent years has relied on relatively large apartments, that are designed to be sold and not rented. The 500 apartments are purposely designed to fit young couples and relatively older people, who might not need as much space as families with children.

The plan puts emphasis on the interaction between the residential tower and the urban space in which it will reside, and part of the plan includes an expansion of the sidewalks around it. This plan should help create a more comfortable and efficient walking environment near the Savidor train station, one of the busiest places in Israel.

A simulated photo of the new 64-floor building in Givatayim. (credit: D-BLK Architects)

Chairman of the Tel Aviv regional planning council, Eran Nitzan said that "The creation of the Tel Aviv Metropolitan, alongside the transportation infrastructure, in the heart of Gush Dan, allows the building of expanding the supply of long-term rental apartments as an alternative for purchasing an apartment."

The regional city planner of the Tel Aviv Regional Planning Council, Erez Ben-Eliezer, said that "the real estate market must evolve with long-term rental apartments, that will compete for the quality of life, level of services and efficiency."

This type of project, which includes hundreds of apartments, is part of the change of direction in the real estate market, and its location will provide its residents, plenty of services within walking distance," he added.

"the real estate market must evolve with long-term rental apartments, that will compete for the quality of life, level of services and efficiency." Erez Ben-Eliezer

Israel's real estate market is a touchy subject for Israelis

Israel's real estate market has been a painful subject for many young people, as the housing prices, and rent prices in particular have been on the rise for the last 15 years, provoking numerous protests, including the massive 2011 social justice protests, who were sparked by the rising rent prices in Tel Aviv.

Housing in Tel Aviv in particular is an extremely expensive matter, with economists from the USB bank saying that the Tel Aviv real estate market jumped by 18% between the second half of 2021 and the first half of 2022.

Some experts claim that one of the main problems of the Israeli real estate market is the lack of 1 and 2-bedroom apartments. Because most of the recent apartments built in Israel were designed to house families with children, they were built with three or four bedrooms, creating a shortage of one and two-bedroom apartments.