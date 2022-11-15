Eilat Deputy Mayor to promote Eilat Tourism at Morocco Conference

Matan Be’eri, deputy and acting mayor of Eilat, will be speaking at the Jerusalem Post Group’s Global Investment Forum 2022 in Marrakech, Morocco, on Thursday, November 17. The conference is sponsored by the Jerusalem Post Group and its media partners – Global Media Holdings in Morocco and the Khaleej Times in the United Arab Emirates.

Be’eri plans on connecting with participants at the investment forum in order to gain exposure and investment opportunities for Eilat in the fields of tourism, aviation, innovation and academia. Deputy Mayor Be’eri, who holds the city’s tourism portfolio, will present his vision to turn Ramon International Airport into a busy international airport throughout the year for both domestic and international flights through different airlines, including representatives of the countries participating in the conference and all signatories to the Abraham Accords.

The CEO of Eilat’s economic initiative and the manager of the city’s new aquaculture project will also attend the forum to promote joint ventures with conference participants on various topics, from partnerships in existing projects to the promotion of joint international education programs on marine biotechnology.

Says Be’eri, “I am excited to embark on this journey to promote Eilat and its potential to countries whose worldview revolves around determination, excellence and innovation. Eilat has enormous and unrealized potential in many areas. I am coming to represent the city and to find pioneers in the fields of aviation, tourism and innovation who will strive to make history with us.”