Israeli magician Uri Geller puts sprawling UK estate for sale at £7.95m

The home of Sonning Court and its lavish grounds have been owned by Uri Geller since 1985 and has everything the wealthy could want, according to Geller.

By AARON REICH
Published: MARCH 22, 2023 19:43
Sonning Court, the home of Israeli magician Uri Geller in the United Kingdom, now up for sale. (photo credit: Savills)
Sonning Court, the home of Israeli magician Uri Geller in the United Kingdom, now up for sale.
(photo credit: Savills)

Israeli psychic and mystifier Uri Geller is putting his historic London home on the market, with the sprawling estate and much of its contents coming with a price tag of around £7.95 million.

The home is being sold by the Savills real estate agency in the UK now that Geller made a permanent return to his country of birth, now residing in Jaffa along with his museum.

Built during the 1970s by Jewish architect Ramon Green, Geller's UK home of Sonning Court, located in the village of Sonning On Thames, spans some 1,400 square meters and has been owned by the world's most famous spoonbender since 1985. The house is built in a Palladian style, with its columns and architecture bearing visual similarities to the White House in Washington.

What is Uri Geller's home like?

The village of Sonning on Thames, itself nestled right on the bank of the River Thames, is home to a wide number of prominent figures. Actor George Clooney's home can be seen just around the riverbend and former UK prime minister Theresa May also has a home here. Led Zepplin guitarist Jimmy Page owns the home right across from the Gellers.

"As we drove down the driveway, I felt I was entering some kind of magical kingdom," Geller recounted about seeing the property for the first time. "We fell in love with the house before we even went inside, and once we did enter – Wow. I've been in many homes throughout my career, but I've never seen something so beautiful."

Sonning Court, the home of Israeli magician Uri Geller in the United Kingdom, now up for sale. (credit: Savills) Sonning Court, the home of Israeli magician Uri Geller in the United Kingdom, now up for sale. (credit: Savills)

The home already boasted incredible scenic views of the Thames, along with sprawling gardens, ponds, a swimming pool and a tennis court. However, over the years, Geller has made some considerable additions to the property. It also comes included with ownership over 111 meters of the River Thames as well as a yew tree that grew from a seedling of a historic tree under which the Magna Carta was signed.

"I refurbished the home and added an extension," he said. "I gave it a movie theater, a professional gym, a helipad and a basketball court. It really has everything a wealthy person would love."

And another bonus for the home is its proximity to the prestigious Bluecoat school where Geller had sent his children.

But the home itself has considerable meaning for Geller.

"I believe the house has healing properties since I built it along feng shui lines so there are positive energies flowing through the house," he explained. "I've had dozens of celebrities here such as Michael Jackson to David Frost to Formula 1 drivers and world leaders. I even had the photographer the Earl of Lichfield, a relative to the Queen, come over, and he also said it was the nicest home he ever stepped foot in."



