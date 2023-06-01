Summer in Israel by Carlton Tel Aviv

The summer season has officially started in Tel Aviv as locals and international tourists flock to Israel’s cosmopolitan jewel. Internationally renowned as one of the most popular summer destinations, Tel Aviv’s famed promenade – seven kilometers of sun-kissed beaches, top restaurants and dynamic entertainment – makes it the epicenter of this Mediterranean escape, and at its beating heart is the iconic Carlton Hotel.

An integral part of the beachfront, the five-star Tel Aviv landmark has been an icon of the White City for over 40 years. Established in 1982, the 270-room Carlton Hotel represents the very best of Israel and sets the bar for Israeli hospitality.

“We successfully came out of COVID-19 and had to take the hotel, which has been a flagship Tel Aviv establishment, a leader in innovation and technology, and return to these principles,” says Carlton CEO Yossi Navi as he greets guests at the rooftop pool and bar with a genuine familiarity as if he has known them for years, “We knew we wanted to bring back the innovation and development that have made the Carlton a leader in the industry.”

NDOOR DINING for Israeli breakfast with a view of the sea (Credit: Harel Gilboa)

The Carlton’s recent redevelopment has produced a full-service experience embodying the best of the Start-Up Nation. The hotel is the top destination for returning guests, such as international businesses and companies, traveling industry leaders, foreign dignitaries, and Israelis looking to truly experience Tel Aviv. Living up to their motto “Be at Your Best,” Navi and his staff have taken every conceivable measure to make the experience of each guest at the Carlton Hotel unique.

As you enter the hotel lobby, mere steps from the bustling beachfront, you are immediately transported to a luxurious hideaway, greeted by friendly bellhops who take your luggage as you sip a chilled beverage in the reception’s lounge.

“We call this experience Private Check-In, where our guest relations manager meets with each guest as they check in,” Navi says, adding that as part of the hotel’s full-service guest relations experience, guests can place special requests ahead of their visit as well. “We invite them for champagne and canapé, and describe all the hotel amenities while their bags are being brought up to their room. We then do a digital check-in on a tablet, and then show the guests to their room.”

MEDITERRANEAN SEA view from the rooftop pool (Credit: CARLTON TEL AVIV)

The blend of technology and customer service makes checking in the guests more efficient, while maintaining an atmosphere of familiarity, where guests feel at home from the moment they arrive. The hotel operates as a green business, partnering with Israeli tech company Hopa Tag to introduce a fully wireless customer service network throughout the hotel. A small button, located in all rooms and throughout the hotel, gives guests access to any information and services they need just by tapping their smartphone. From ordering room service or spa treatments to accessing restaurant menus and finding things to do in Tel Aviv, the Hopa Tag has eliminated paper waste from the Carlton while streamlining customer information services.

Walking through the pristine hotel, you may encounter Charlie, the Carlton’s automated room service robot. Whether you need additional room keys, want to order takeout from WOLT’s delivery service, or strawberries and champagne for an intimate sunset from your personal balcony, Charlie is at your service.

Once you’ve settled in, depending on the nature of your trip you can get right to work in the Royal Executive Lounge, hit the spa, or enjoy a drink at the rooftop bar. For those traveling on business, the Royal Executive Lounge offers a luxurious professional working space to rival most corporate offices. It includes computers and printers, high-speed Wi-Fi, secretarial services and light food and drinks. With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Mediterranean coastline, the Royal Executive Lounge redefines what it means to “work from home.” The Carlton also offers 10 state-of-the-art conference rooms and event halls and can accommodate from 10 to 300 guests. So whether you are in town for meetings with top-level Tel Aviv-based executives or hosting an exclusive conference, the Carlton is your business hub for all your needs.

In keeping with Tel Aviv’s “work hard, play hard” mentality, the White City offers a multitude of things to do. As soon as you step outside the hotel, you find yourself in the middle of the action, where you can participate in water sports such as surfing, stand-up paddle boarding and windsurfing, join a spontaneous dance party along the promenade, challenge someone to a game of volleyball or matkot, Israel’s popular paddleball, or check out the dozens of bars and beach clubs just minutes from the hotel. The Carlton also offers a complimentary motorized cart for guests to use to access areas such as Jaffa Port for an authentic look into the rich mosaic of Israeli culture. Navi says that the hotel will soon be offering four private yachts that guests can charter, including a captain, for a real luxury experience on the sea.

If the Israeli summer heat is too intense, you can return to the Carlton to take a cool dip in the rooftop pool, lounge on one of the day beds overlooking the sea or meet new friends as you sip the hotel’s signature cocktails at the rooftop bar. The 360-degree wraparound deck provides a beautiful view of the metropolitan skyline – the poetic juxtaposition of the tranquil coastline and the towering city skyscape. The Carlton offers the only rooftop Jacuzzi with a view as you take in the golden glow of Tel Aviv’s later afternoon.

For those looking for another form of rest and relaxation, the world-class spa offers a wet and dry sauna, massage shower, and a menu of massage and therapeutic treatments. For those who want to tone their body and their mind, they can meditate in the relaxation room, join a rooftop yoga session taught by one of Tel Aviv’s leading instructors, or work up a sweat at the fully equipped gym before getting ready to head out for the evening.

RELAXING ROOFTOP: Yoga is offered throughout the week by leading local instructors, in partnership with Aloha Yoga. (Credit: Virginie Khalifa)

After enjoying a walk along the beachfront promenade as the setting sun fades across the horizon, guests can return to the hotel for early evening drinks at the C-Deck Summer Bar on the hotel’s first floor balcony, directly across from the marina. In partnership with Aperol Spritz, the newly opened C-Deck offers a variety of specialty summer cocktails, as well as fish and freshly baked focaccia, taking in the atmosphere and vibrancy of Tel Aviv’s nightlife, filled with music, dancing and great energy.

The Carlton will be introducing two new summer dining opportunities. The first floor will feature a first-class steakhouse with sea views, which will make dining at the Carlton an experience like no other. On the 15th-floor rooftop, there will be a chef restaurant featuring an exclusive cocktail menu against a 360-degree backdrop of Tel Aviv’s metropolitan skyline and crystal blue waters as far as the eye can see.

In the morning, guests are treated to an exemplary Israeli breakfast at Carlton on the Beach, the restaurant closest to the water. Navi compares it to eating on a boat, where guests are surrounded by the sea and beach as they enjoy their meal from the comfort of the air-conditioned indoor dining area or outdoor deck. In the warm summer evenings, Carlton on the Beach transforms into the Contento Summer Bar, with music and entertainment, as the sea carries a refreshing breeze across the coast. Contento’s classic Tel Aviv atmosphere and friendly vibes rival the top local hot spots in an unbeatable location overlooking the water.

Above all else, the staff and hospitality of the Carlton make the entire experience feel like everyone is a VIP. From the guest relations managers to the bartenders and wait staff, and up to the CEO, Yossi Navi, the Carlton Hotel’s personal touch, prime location and superior amenities set it apart as a home away from home for anyone visiting the White City, empowering all its guest to “be at your best.”