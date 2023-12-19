Interior Minister Moshe Arbel and Construction and Housing Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf announced today the approval of plans for the construction of 12,000 new housing units in Kiryat Shmona and Ofakim.

This substantial project, set to be executed swiftly through the Committee for the Promotion of Preferred Housing Complexes, aims to fortify these settlements, which have been significantly affected by the current conflict.

However, an important question emerges in light of the current security situation: Will there be residents willing to live in these areas? Only time will tell, and we remain hopeful for a positive response.

Kiryat Shmona complex: 2,000 new apartments

The Kiryat Shmona complex spans approximately 170 hectares (420 acres) and is predominantly located within the jurisdiction of the Upper Galilee Regional Council, with a small part falling within the southern part of the city itself. The development offers plans for 2,000 housing units, alongside the expansion of the existing industrial area and improvements to commercial zones, public infrastructure, and employment opportunities.

Additionally, the proposal includes the creation of a significant transportation center near a planned train station within the city. The complex aligns with the city's urban development policy, which emphasizes the growth of an urban center and residential neighborhood adjacent to the train station, while rejuvenating and expanding the spatial industrial zone.

Ofakim Complex: 10,000 new apartments

The Ofakim complex covers an area of approximately 735 hectares (1,815 acres) and falls under the jurisdiction of the Merhavim Regional Council. This expansive project encompasses plans for around 10,000 housing units, along with substantial urban development encompassing commercial areas, employment opportunities, and open spaces. Its design aims to seamlessly integrate with the existing urban fabric while accommodating the growing demand for housing in the city.

The promotion of this new complex follows a series of successful programs in Tel Aviv and the Darom district, further contributing to the city's development and prosperity.

"On this very day, as the city of Kiryat Shmona is being evacuated, the Israeli government approves fast-tracked planning for thousands of housing units in there and in Ofakim, providing affordable housing solutions, among other benefits, for the brave IDF soldiers fighting in the North and South," Arbel said.

"We are fully committed to staying and building a better future."