History: Plan approved to remove polluting factories from Haifa Bay

In a historic decision, the Minister of the Interior, Moshe Arbel, and the Minister of Construction and Housing Yitzhak Goldknopf, have finally given their approval for the national outline plan for Haifa Bay - National Master Plan 75 ("Gateway to the Bay").

This plan, in collaboration with the Planning Administration and the Israel Lands Authority, aims to reshape Haifa Bay, establish a vision for the future, and outline a contemporary planning policy for the area.

The plan envisages a continuous urban connection between Krayot and Haifa, with balanced allocations for residential, employment, and metropolitan purposes. It also includes a metropolitan park and open spaces along the streams, as well as improved connectivity to the beach and employment centers.

These changes are aimed at strengthening the Haifa metropolitan area and enhancing the quality of life for residents in the area. The detailed plans that will follow encompass tens of thousands of housing units, employment opportunities, infrastructure systems, and public transportation.

This decision aligns with the recommendations of the inter-ministerial committee of CEOs, which was established to address the issue and submitted its proposals in June 2021. It also follows the government's strategy for the development and advancement of Haifa Bay, announced on March 6, 2022.

Rabbi Natan Alantan, Chairman of the National Planning Headquarters and the National Planning and Construction Council, expressed his satisfaction with the decision: "After many years of discussions and numerous government resolutions, the approval of this plan signifies a significant change that will enhance the lives of both current and future residents."

Rafi Amlich, from the Planning Administration, hailed the approval of the national outline plan as a historic milestone for Israel. He emphasized its importance in removing petrochemical plants from Haifa Bay while meeting ambitious government goals. Amlich stated, "This plan ensures that the relocation of factories is no longer a matter of debate. It holds paramount national significance, contributing to the improved quality of life for the residents of the Haifa metropolitan area and addressing the housing shortage within the urban fabric."

"Given the threat from Hezbollah, it is necessary to significantly shorten the timelines."

Yona Yahav, former mayor of Haifa, on the government's approval of the plan to evacuate Haifa Bay, said: "Given the threat from Hezbollah and the determination of the facilities in Haifa Bay as a strategic target for attack, it is necessary to significantly shorten the timelines for evacuating the facilities and immediately diluting the hazardous materials. Ignoring the warnings and intentions of the enemy has already cost Israel dearly. It's enough to listen to Nasrallah's threats regarding Haifa Bay to understand his intentions and Hezbollah's capabilities.

"Therefore, I demand that the government evacuate the bay from the hazardous materials - and I even intend to appeal, together with all the mayors in the metropolitan area, to demand the removal of the materials in times of war. Additionally, immediate action must be taken to dilute the hazardous materials in the facilities, and if not, I intend to approach the State Comptroller urgently to intervene in dealing with this."

Chair of the Haifa Bay Environmental Protection Association, Adv. Sarit Golan Steinfeld, also commented on the plan's approval: "Today, the Ministerial Committee made a strong and important decision for the future of the entire Haifa Bay area by approving National Master Plan 75.

"The current state of emergency we are experiencing these days serves as a reminder of the immense importance in rapidly advancing National Master Plan 75, which includes removing hazardous materials from the population centers, a danger still looming over the entire region," she said.

"In a reality where there are still factories like BAZAN Group that haven't internalized the change the region is set to undergo and are attempting to continue promoting plans for establishing a new polluting power station, the Ministerial Committee did the right thing by approving the National Master Plan and thus reinforcing confidence in the future of Haifa Bay, transforming it from an industrial area into a major business and residential center in the Haifa metropolitan area.

"I expect that all government members will support this clear plan for the benefit of the residents of Haifa Bay."