Opportunity to replan southern region amid terrible rift

For the first time since its establishment, the Ministry of Construction and Housing held a professional meeting to discuss the promotion of urban renewal processes and the restoration of the countryside in the southern region.

Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf hosted the CEO of the Association of City Engineers in Israel, Guy Donnenfeld, along with local authority engineers. The meeting aimed to address the needs of the region and develop work plans up to 2024.

During the discussion, significant points were raised, including the promotion of urban renewal in southern cities, presented by Elazar Bamberger, Director General of the Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal. The ministry's Administration for Rural Affairs also emphasized ongoing dialogue with regional councils and communities regarding planning and physical aspects.

Strengthening the relationship with local authority engineers and appointing planning teams for new projects was also discussed. Goldknopf expressed appreciation for the attendees and their commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the southern region. The meeting began with a moment of silence to honor those affected by recent conflicts.

Donnenfeld, who is also the city engineer of Dimona, highlighted the opportunity to plan for the future development of the Negev region despite the difficulties faced. He emphasized the importance of integrating rural and urban spaces to maximize the region's potential.

This meeting signifies a step towards addressing the pressing needs of the southern region and developing effective plans. The Ministry of Construction and Housing remains dedicated to supporting the region's recovery and future growth.