Druze settlements' booming expansion: Thousands of new apartments

The Planning Administration announced two approved plans today, furthering the surge in the development of Druze settlements: the comprehensive outline plan for Sumei in the Upper Galilee and the final approval for a new residential neighborhood in Dalit El Carmel.

Last month, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel appointed attorney Assam Hamed to aid in removing barriers to planning in Druze and Circassian communities, prompting an evaluation of necessary procedures within 60 days. A joint meeting ensued, involving Sheikh Muafek Tarif, Druze authority heads, planning administration officials, and the national planning headquarters.

The approved plan in Sumei: 2,000 new apartments

The North District Planning and Construction Committee, chaired by Eran Nitzan, approved the submission of a comprehensive outline plan for Sumei, which is part of the Kisra-Sumei Local Council and is doubling in size, expanding its existing area by about 85 hectares (210 acres).

This expansion aims to accommodate approximately 2,000 housing units for 6,700 residents, addressing the needs of those without residential land. It includes new neighborhoods, public services, sports and recreation areas, along with infrastructure improvements and a preserved historical complex at the settlement's core.

A new road and a parking lot will further enhance transportation and accessibility within the settlement.

This plan signifies extensive collaborative efforts involving various government ministries in all northern Druze settlements. Simultaneously, detailed plans for the old settlement's expansion are advancing in planning institutions. The proposal for the expansion of the Kisra-Sumei Druze settlement. (credit: Demo - Architect Anat Pike)

Nitzan emphasized the significance of Sumei's plan for providing necessary housing solutions for the community, praising the collaboration that led to its promotion.

Adi Peretz, North District Planner in the Planning Administration, also highlighted its importance in providing residential solutions for the homeless, as well as its design, led by Rudy Berger Architects.

The plan in Dalit El Carmel: A new neighborhood with 1,000 apartments

In Dalit El Carmel's Khalat Nasser neighborhood, the Haifa District Planning and Construction Committee, led by Ruth Schwartz Hanoch, granted approval for a new residential neighborhood covering approximately 27 hectares (67 acres).

This area will host 1,000 housing units, along with spaces for commerce, sports, and recreation.

The plan includes road construction to connect the neighborhood with existing routes, maintaining alignment with the settlement's outline plan and integrating with nearby Carmel Park, balancing development with preserving open spaces. Dalit El Carmel Local Council. (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

Approval necessitates an amendment to the district outline plan to expand permitted urban development. Ruth Shortz, Chair of the Haifa District Committee, highlighted the project's importance and the ongoing collaboration that will benefit Dalit El Carmel's residents.

Ronen Segal, Haifa District Planner in the Planning Administration, underscored the plan's positive impact on the neighborhood and the settlement, anticipating its significant contribution to housing expansion while ensuring quality and diverse infrastructure.

Ms. Rosa Diamant coordinated the program.