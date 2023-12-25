Registration for the next discount apartment lottery opens soon

The Ministry of Construction and Housing has announced that registration for the next discount apartment lottery will open on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. The registration period will last for six weeks, closing on Thursday, February 6, 2024. Eligibility confirmation can be obtained until January 21, 2024. Around 7,000 housing units are expected to be included in the lottery.

The final number of apartments and the list of cities participating will be revealed when registration opens. Additionally, this lottery will implement the housing cabinet's decision from June for the first time, granting priority to active reservists and families of children with disabilities. Homeless individuals with valid eligibility certificates are eligible to register.

Like in previous lotteries, applicants can register for up to three cities and multiple lotteries within those cities. The registration time during the registration days is not a determining factor.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Construction and Housing has started sending out lottery results via email to those registered for the second-hand grants program. The results will also be published anonymously on the lottery website, identified by the registration number. It is important to note that individuals who win grants in the second-hand program will have their registration canceled for all other lotteries they have entered as part of the discounted apartment program.

They will not be permitted to register for additional lotteries unless they forfeit their winnings in this particular lottery. The winners of the grant to purchase an apartment in the periphery - will not be able to participate in the upcoming lottery.

"We must do everything in order to continue regular activity"

Minister of Construction and Housing, Rabbi Yitzhak Goldknopf, stated, "After careful consideration of the situation, I have decided to ensure the continuous operation of the 'Discount Apartment' program. In the upcoming lottery, we will prioritize active reservists and families of disabled children. Next week, we will begin with approximately 7,000 new apartments distributed throughout the north and south of the country." He added, "At the end of the lottery, thousands of families will have the opportunity to purchase an apartment at a significant discount, thanks to the state's support in building their homes in Israel.

Additionally, a thousand families have been informed today that they will receive a grant of NIS 50,000 to purchase a second-hand apartment. I wish them great success. We will continue working to provide suitable housing solutions for young couples and families in Israel, ensuring decent housing for all citizens of the country."

Yaakov Quint, director of the Israel Land Authority, also expressed his satisfaction, saying, "Despite the challenging circumstances, as we approach the end of 2023, the Israel Land Authority is pleased to announce the marketing of land at a target price nationwide. This will enable tens of thousands of young and homeless couples to qualify for discounted housing."