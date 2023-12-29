The District Committee for Central Planning and Construction, led by Attorney Micha Gidron, gave its approval on December 26 for the development plan for Kafr Qasim North. This plan aims to finalize the development of the northeastern part of the settlement and covers an area of approximately 27 hectares. Situated in the northern area of Kafr Qasim, it will include around 1,450 housing units.

Some of these units will be constructed on private land in four- to five-story buildings, while others will be high-rises of nine to thirteen stories. Additionally, the plan designates approximately 6,400 square meters for commercial area, which will be integrated as a commercial facade in the residential buildings, and about 1-1/4 hectares for public buildings and institutions.

The plan also includes guidelines for the rehabilitation and development of the Kafr Qasim stream, which is located to the north, as well as the construction of a 5-hectare park for the benefit of the residents. Furthermore, the plan complies with the settlement's outline plan and is adjacent to the northwest neighborhood plan, approved in 2019, which includes 1,626 housing units.

Micha Gedron, Chairman of the Central District Committee, stated, "This plan for the development of Kafr Qasim North offers multi-generational housing on private land in Arab society, as well as new construction up to thirteen floors on state land. It also addresses the Kafr Qasim stream by proposing its regulation and the development of an urban park spanning its length, benefiting all city residents."

Talila Harel, Central District Planner in the Planning Administration, added, "This plan significantly increases the number of housing units in the north of Kafr Qasim as part of the proposed development in line with the comprehensive plan. It provides a solution to the housing crisis in the Arab sector and includes modern planning and the development of public and commercial spaces for the well-being of the residents." Kafr Qasim. (credit: REUVEN CASTRO)

Drafted by the Amer Mahmoud Engineering and Architecture firm and Oded Galron Architecture, the plan was submitted by the Kafr Qasim local authority.