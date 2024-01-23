A 600-Year-Old Magical House for sale in the UK

A fairy tale price: This enchanting house, built in 1440 and meticulously renovated by its previous owners, Andrew and Jeff Duvall, is currently up for sale at a price tag of 950,000 euros, roughly equivalent to NIS 4.5 million.

According to an article in The Times of London, the stunning three-story house, located in the picturesque town of Hastings some 85 km. away from London, boasts four bedrooms and was once an inn. Prior to the Duvalls, it had even been owned by the renowned children's book illustrator, Quentin Blake.

With their advanced age and changing family circumstances, the Duvalls have made the bittersweet decision to sell their beloved ancient home and downsize to a smaller apartment.

The house, enriched with magical allure, has undergone extensive renovations and redesigns under the loving care of the Duvalls. Now, it awaits a new owner who will cherish its history and continue its story for years to come.