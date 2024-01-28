New Hadera neighborhood approved, minutes away from the sea

The Haifa District Planning and Building Committee announced on Tuesday the approval of a plan for a new residential neighborhood in Hadera. The neighborhood will be built on the site of the historic citrus fruit packing house, known as "Tanoport." Situated near the train station and covering an area of approximately 20 acres, the neighborhood will be located at the end of David Shimoni Street, bordering the Weitzman and Neve Haim neighborhoods.

The area, currently characterized by detached construction, will undergo a transformation, with the inclusion of 6- to 24-story residential buildings offering a total of 724 new apartments. Among the housing units, 145 will be designated for small apartments of up to 80 square meters.

In addition to the residential buildings, the plan encompasses 20,150 square meters of employment areas and 3,200 square meters for commerce. The commerce spaces will be integrated into the lower floors of the residential buildings, as well as a designated 19-year-old building near the Hadera train station.

The plan also dedicates around 2 acres to public buildings, with around 1.5 acres allocated for a new elementary school. Furthermore, a central park spanning approximately 1.35 acres will be constructed within the new complex.

Ofra Harel, the Deputy Planner of the Haifa District, emphasized the significance of the plan for the development of Hadera. Located in a strategic area near the train station, public transportation hubs, and existing and planned commercial and employment centers, the plan aligns with modern principles of mixed-use, varied housing options, compact planning, and optimal land utilization. The residential complex will be designed to separate vehicle traffic while featuring a central public park. (credit: Eran Mebel Architecture)

The plan was initiated by the landowners in collaboration with Hadera Municipality and was prepared by Eran Melbel Architects.