The Ministry of Housing's official website displays information about vacant public housing throughout the country, revealing that a total of 196 apartments have been left unused for an extended period. This dire situation persists despite the fact that thousands of evacuees from the northern and southern regions of Israel are in urgent need of housing, often resorting to paying exorbitant amounts for temporary accommodations.

The vacant apartments are spread across various cities, including Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Kiryat Malachi. It is disheartening to witness such negligence, especially considering the current crisis where over 100,000 war refugees are seeking shelter.

According to Alex Tenzer, a social activist specializing in Russian aliyah, this situation is unacceptable: "Given the severe shortage of temporary housing solutions and the urgent need for assistance for the war refugees, it is shocking to discover that 196 apartments have remained vacant for over three months."