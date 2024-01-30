Tallest US skyscraper to rise in Oklahoma city, not New York

In a surprising twist, plans for the tallest skyscraper in the United States are underway, and it won't be in New York City, home to the current tallest buildings in the country. The city that will claim this title is none other than Oklahoma City, as reported by the New York Post. The ambitious project is being developed by Matteson Capital, a real estate company, in the capital of Oklahoma. The complex will consist of four buildings, each serving different purposes.

Initially, the tallest tower was expected to reach a height of 1,750 feet (533 meters), making it the second tallest building in the nation after Manhattan's Freedom Tower, also known as the New Global Trade Center following the tragic destruction of the Twin Towers. However, Matteson Capital recently decided to raise the stakes and add several additional meters to the tower. The revised plan will make it soar to a height of 1,907 feet (581 meters), surpassing the relatively untouched skyline of Oklahoma City and becoming the tallest building in the United States, as well as the fifth tallest in the world.

The building's additional floors are designed to offer a unique experience for visitors, serving as a promenade with a restaurant and an observation deck. Matteson Capital stated that the added height is symbolic, honoring the year Oklahoma became the 46th state of the United States.

The planned project spans an impressive area of approximately 465,000 square meters. It will house a total of 1,776 residential units, two Hyatt hotels, apartments, and a commercial and community space of around 10,000 square meters. Oklahoma City, with a population of around 680,000 people, is known for its rapid growth and recently jumped to become the 20th most populous city in the country.

The new landmark in Oklahoma City will not only reshape the city's skyline but also attract visitors with its unique offerings. As the construction progresses, the city prepares to proudly claim the title of having the tallest building in the United States.