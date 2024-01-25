Citing sharp spikes in hate crimes since October 7, New York Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul announced proposals on Thursday to expand the hate crimes statute and increase funding for hate crime prevention.

According to a release from Hochul's office, the governor's 2024 State of the State agenda includes proposed legislation to expand the list of offenses eligible for prosecution as hate crimes, such as making graffiti, arson, gang assault, first-degree rape, criminal possession of a weapon, and sex trafficking.

Hochul also announced a combined $60 million over the next two years for the Securing Communities Against Hate Initiative, which will allow eligible organizations to request up to $200k for physical security and cybersecurity projects at their facilities.

According to the release, Hochul said the rising tide of hate is "abhorrent and unacceptable."

Preventing further hate crimes in the future

"The announcement comes as hate, bias, and antisemitic and anti-Muslim incidents persist throughout New York and the nation. Hate crimes adversely and disproportionately affect entire communities, not just the intended targets," according to the release. COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY student Noa Fay calls on the university’s administration to support students facing antisemitism, in New York, on Monday. (credit: JEENAH MOON/REUTERS)

"While the number of hate crimes reported to police in the state represents a small fraction of total crime, these incidents traumatize and instill fear in the greater community. New York State tracks these incidents separately from other crimes so trends can be monitored, and steps can be taken to prevent them from occurring in the first place," the release said.

According to the release, reported hate crimes in New York City increased by 10 percent from 2022 to 2023 with incidents doubling in the last quarter of the year. Advertisement

Eric S. Goldstein, UJA-Federation of New York CEO, and Scott Richman, Anti-Defamation League New York/New Jersey Regional Director, both praised Hochul's actions to combat hate and antisemitism, the release said.

"Some dismiss antisemitic acts such as tearing down posters, hateful graffiti, and broken windows as small and unimportant. Unfortunately, nothing is small when it is part of the world's longest hatred. When a society tolerates antisemitism, it can escalate, and open the door for discrimination, persecution, and violence," Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun Senior Rabbi Chaim Steinmetz said in the release.

"And we have seen an explosion of antisemitism since October 7, and we must not let that continue. It means so much to our community that the Governor is determined to crack down on hate crimes, and make every community safer," Steinmetz said.