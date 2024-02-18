A 900-year-old castle seeks new owner to call it home

A piece of Medieval England's legacy hits the real estate market as Sotheby's International lists a 900-year-old castle in Northern England for $11.87 million, according to Bloomberg. This historic castle, dating back to the 12th century, boasts 22 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, and sprawls over 25 acres of pristine parkland.

Once a residence of British royalty, including Lady Anne Clifford in the 17th century, it's now under the ownership of Sally Nightingale, an avid collector of historical castles who acquired Appleby Castle in 1997. Nightingale converted most of the castle into a luxury hotel in 2013, reserving a 720-square-meter wing for her own residence.

The castle's grandeur echoes its storied past, with remnants from various eras. A round tower from the 13th century, a 15th-century dining room, and two large assembly halls, one from the 15th century and the other from the 12th century, adorn the premises.

A medieval gate and stone walls add to its charm. The property also houses one of Britain's few remaining intact medieval fortresses, now the oldest part of Appleby Castle.

Modern amenities blend seamlessly with its historic allure, including a gym, jacuzzi, sauna room, and offices. The castle's unique location on the River Eden offers a fishing retreat at the foot of its majestic walls. Appleby Castle in northern England. (credit: Richard Szwejkowski)

The castle's history stretches back to Roman times, with a Roman well found in its basement in the 1960s. Throughout the centuries, it passed through the hands of Scottish and English monarchs.

Despite being habitable upon acquisition, the previous owners invested heavily in its restoration and modernization. Nightingale recalls the challenge of blending modern design with the castle's historical features to maintain its authenticity. While most historic furniture will remain after she moves out, Nightingale plans to keep a few cherished pieces with her.