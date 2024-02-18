Arnona Hills: Jerusalem’s newest residential gem

Sitting atop a ridge on the picturesque slopes in the southeastern corner of the city, Arnona Hills (Mordot Arnona in Hebrew) is Jerusalem’s newest residential project. Surrounded by breathtaking nature on the edge of the Judean Hills and overlooking the valleys below, this new gem promises a lifestyle of luxury and tranquility.

The Arnona Hills project encompasses a vibrant new neighborhood with 1,800 housing units, educational institutions, commercial centers, community services, and recreational facilities. Designed to harmonize with its natural surroundings, the neighborhood will feature expansive parks, bicycle paths, playgrounds, and shaded streets adorned with lush greenery.

“One of the objectives of Arnona Hills was to create a place where every aspect of life can flourish. A luxurious Jerusalem home that induces tranquility and warmth – a place where families and children feel that they belong to a supporting and embracing community,” says architect David Guggenheim, who spearheaded the project’s design.

Location, location, location

One of the standout features of Arnona Hills is its prime location, offering quick access to Hebron Road and easy connectivity to Jerusalem’s older neighborhoods, city center, and business districts. Situated between Talpiot, Armon Hanatziv, and Kibbutz Ramat Rachel, the new neighborhood will be within touching distance of everything Jerusalem has to offer. New bus lines, along with the extended light rail, will bring the entire city to residents’ doorsteps.

Arnona Hills will comprise several luxury residential sites designed by a dream team of Jerusalem’s top-rated architects. The architectural prowess of Guggenheim and Mintz Architects, along with Yigal Levy Architects, is evident in the meticulous design of the eight buildings of nine floors each. Every building offers a range of housing options, including ground-floor apartments with spacious gardens, mini-penthouses with expansive balconies, and penthouses with attached rooftops, providing unparalleled comfort and elegance. Arnona Hills sits next to the old Arnona neighborhood, with a panoramic view down into the valley of Armon Hanatziv to the east. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The project is intended to stand out as a testament to luxury living in Jerusalem. With its scenic beauty, high-quality housing options, and peaceful ambiance, it has quickly become one of the most sought-after residential areas in the city. Whether you’re seeking a serene retreat amid nature or a vibrant community with easy access to urban amenities, Arnona Hills offers the perfect blend of luxury and convenience for discerning homeowners.■