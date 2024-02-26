NIS 850 Million allocated: Israel's largest rehabilitation hospital to be built

In the realm of rehabilitation: The Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality has given the greenlight to the blueprint for the forthcoming campus of the renowned "Reuth" rehabilitation hospital in Tel Aviv. Positioned at the northwest edge of the city on the grounds of Sde Dov (Dov Field), this upcoming facility is poised to become Israel's most extensive and cutting-edge rehabilitation campus.

Inking an agreement with the municipality, the hospital will migrate its operations to a state-of-the-art edifice, primed to address the escalating rehabilitation demands in Israel, particularly in the aftermath of the ongoing Gaza War, which has left numerous casualties, many of whom necessitate prolonged rehabilitation. This flagship initiative marks a pivotal stride in the rehabilitation landscape, with completion anticipated within seven years.

With the plan's approval secured, the hospital and the Tel Aviv Foundation are actively soliciting donations to finance the project, which is earmarked to be approximately NIS 850 million ($233 m.). Funding sources include approximately NIS 200 m. from the Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality, NIS 250 m. from governmental channels, NIS 40 m. from commercial collaborations and self-funding, and approximately NIS 360 million from donations earmarked for the project.

Per the blueprint, the Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital in Tel Aviv will transition from its current location in the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood to a sprawling campus situated in the Sde Dov area. Encompassing a 1.6-hectare expanse, the new facility will feature 60,000 square meters of built space, encompassing 12 hospitalization units and an augmented bed capacity from the existing 356 to approximately 450 beds of high-standard hospitalization, constituting an addition of around 100 beds.

Additionally, the new hospital will house a comprehensive rehabilitation complex, a hydrotherapy pool, an imaging institute, a research and development greenhouse, a pressure chamber, ambulatory surgery rooms, commercial precincts, and more. The subterranean level, slated for parking under normal circumstances, will be repurposed for emergency care during crises. Moreover, the campus will incorporate verdant spaces and recreational zones to enhance the well-being of patients and their families.

Established through a collaboration between the Tel Aviv Foundation and Reuth on land allocated by the Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality, the vacated historic area in the Yad Eliyahu neighborhood will be repurposed by the municipality for urban development and communal amenities to benefit local residents. Visualization: Blueprint for Creating Israel's Largest Rehabilitation Campus (credit: Moore Yaski Sivan Architects)

Spearheaded by the Moore Yaski Sivan Architects Office, the project emphasizes optimal space utilization and future scalability. The design meticulously caters to diverse needs, featuring comfortable hospital chambers tailored to rehabilitation or bedridden patients, physician suites, specialized treatment facilities, lecture halls, leisure spaces for families, secure zones, a synagogue, and more.

A retail hub housing shops and cafes will adorn the entrance level for visitor convenience. The forthcoming campus will also encompass a public residential structure catering to populations eligible for housing assistance and support. Environmentally conscious, the complex will be designed for sustainability, incorporating energy-efficient practices to minimize operational costs, leveraging natural light, employing advanced pneumatic systems for waste disposal and laundry, and integrating green spaces like internal courtyards and roofs, among other eco-friendly measures.

Reuth Hospital in Tel Aviv is affiliated with the Faculty of Medicine at Tel Aviv University, distinguished for over 60 years by its exemplary professionalism and excellence. Operating as a public entity under association ownership, it ranks among Israel's largest hospitals with 356 beds. Specializing in orthopedic, neurological, head injury, geriatric, and respiratory rehabilitation, the hospital houses a myriad of specialized clinics and equipment, including one of the country's largest day rehabilitation units.

Comprising a multidisciplinary team of seasoned rehabilitation and geriatric physicians, alongside specialized healthcare professionals such as physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech therapists, social workers, rehabilitation psychologists, nutritionists and complementary medicine practitioners, the hospital is renowned for its expertise in rehabilitation medicine, geriatrics and pain management, serving as an academic training ground for medical, nursing and health professions students.

Additionally, the hospital hosts a research and development institute, fostering collaborations with higher education institutions and tech enterprises.

Key stakeholders signing the agreement included Ron Huldai, Mayor of Tel Aviv-Yafo and Chairman of the Tel Aviv Foundation; Menachem Leiba, CEO of the municipality; Dr. Hila Oran, CEO of the Tel Aviv Foundation; Eli Levy, Head of the Property Department at the municipality; Ami Arika, Chairman of the Reuth Association; Ido Sharir, CEO of the association; Dr. Orit Stein Reizner, Director of Reuth Rehabilitation Hospital in Tel Aviv; and Amnon Keren, CFO and Procurement Director of the Reuth Association.

"Fortifying the medical rehabilitation apparatus will pose a significant challenge for Israel in the years ahead, especially in the aftermath of events like the Yom Kippur War and the regrettable toll of physical and psychological casualties," Huldai said.

"The Reuth Association and Reuth Rehabilitation Center play a pivotal role in this sphere. It's heartening to witness the city's forward-looking planning, earmarking a plot for the construction of an expanded campus for the hospital, propelling it towards a trajectory of enhanced capabilities well into the 21st century," the mayor said.

"We take pride in our longstanding, robust collaboration with the Reuth Association and pledge unwavering support in every capacity," he said. "Municipally, we remain committed to investing in solutions that serve our residents, the metropolitan area, and the nation at large."

Dr. Hila Oran, CEO of the Tel Aviv Foundation, asserted that "Advancing the Reuth Hospital, synonymous with excellence, quality and responsibility in the rehabilitation domain, stands as a paramount objective for the Tel Aviv Foundation.

"We're honored to partake in the establishment of a groundbreaking, advanced campus poised to cater to patients nationwide," she said. "The opportunity to contribute significantly to the urban fabric of the new Sde Dov complex, replete with public spaces, epitomizes urbanity at its zenith, aligning seamlessly with the foundation's ethos."

Reuth Association CEO Ido Sharir said that, "The longstanding collaboration between Reuth and the Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality now culminates in the creation of one of the nation's most advanced rehabilitation hospitals, catering to patients from across Israel who will receive top-tier care, alongside local residents in need, whom we hold in high regard in addressing their requirements."

Director of the Reuth Tel Aviv Rehabilitation Hospital, Orit Shtein Reizner, said that, "The new hospital is meticulously designed to address the burgeoning rehabilitation needs across Israel. This flagship venture will empower us to deliver cutting-edge services, enhancing patient welfare and bolstering our professional standards."

Ami Arika, Chairman of the Reuth Association, emphasized that, "Reuth stands as a distinctive association, having championed the cause of the vulnerable population in Israel for 87 years—the sick, the elderly, and the underprivileged. We are excited and proud to welcome change and invite additional partners to participate in this national project."