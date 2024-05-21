The restoration begins: Plan approved to transform Ofakim from end to end

Huge news for the residents of the South: The National Committee for the Planning and Construction of Preferred Housing Complexes (Vatamal) approved for deposit on Wednesday a plan promoted by the Israel Land Authority, in cooperation with the Ofakim Municipality, for the continued development of the "Afikei HaNahal" (River Beds) neighborhood in the southern Israeli city 20 kilometers west of Beersheba.

As part of the plan, which covers an area of about 164 hectares, about 5,800 housing units will be built, including about 5,050 in a diverse mix of 4-16-story buildings and about 750 detached houses. This is in addition to the 6,884 housing units built as part of the neighborhood's northern plan, bringing the total number to almost 12,000.

The plan also includes approximately 55,000 square meters of commercial, employment and hotel areas, approximately 34,000 sq. m. of additional commercial space, about 170,000 sq. m. for public buildings and institutions, and approximately 14 hectares of open areas.

Also, as part of the plan, the "Green Boulevard" is planned—a main avenue along which built and open public spaces will form the main axis connecting Nahal Petish to the northeast and Nahal Ofakim to the southwest. Additionally, the road infrastructure in the plan extends the original plan's skeleton, including the main urban road (road no. 3), which is planned to become an urban boulevard with intensive residences and commerce.

In the southeastern part of the plan, an employment and trade area is planned to complement the local trade within the neighborhood with large stores in an open space. The proposed road infrastructure creates high connectivity and accessibility to public buildings and areas within the neighborhood and its surroundings through a network of walking routes alongside motorized routes, including public transport routes and bicycle paths.

"About a year ago, we successfully completed all the marketing of the first roof agreement, which included 12,500 housing units, with great success and in a shorter time than planned," Ofakim Mayor Itzik Danino stated.

"Each published tender was a great success," he said. "In recent months, we have been promoting another roof agreement for the city, which will also market about 12,500 housing units in two main neighborhoods. The additional roof agreement negotiated in the coming weeks will continue a large and significant development boom for the city of Ofakim."

"Contribute to strengthening the South and attract a new population"

Vatamal and National Planning Headquarters Chairman Rabbi Natan Alantan said: "This is an important program that joins a series of programs being promoted in the settlements around Israel, which will contribute to strengthening the South and attract a new population. The plan was promoted thanks to cooperation with the local authority and the Israel Lands Authority."

Planning Administration Planning Officer Ed. Sigi Barry said: "The plan in Ofakim is an important complement to the development momentum in the city and contributes to the strengthening of the border settlements. Advertisement

"The plan emphasizes the importance of creating a community public space for the well-being of the residents of the neighborhood, both through the accessibility of unique natural sites that surround the neighborhood and through the layout of public uses that include a sports and recreation center, commercial areas, employment, and more."

Einav Ringler, director of the Senior Planning and Projects Division at the Israel Land Authority (ILA), remarked, "The plan, initiated by the Israel Land Authority and the Ofakim Municipality, is another layer in the development of the new neighborhood Afikei HaNahal, which adds approximately 5,800 housing units to the city in a diverse mix and combines commercial and employment areas and areas for public needs. It attaches great importance to the promotion of the plan, especially at this time, for the benefit of the cultivation and promotion of the city, as well as the prosperity of the entire Western Negev."

ILA Southern Region Director Avishai Kraus said: "Especially in this period, the Israel Lands Authority sees great importance in promoting the region in general and the city of Ofakim in particular. The plan is one step in a series of actions designed to ensure the region's survival and flourishing for years to come."

The plan was designed by a team led by architect Jacob Fisher from the office of Fisher Elhanani Architects Ltd. and managed by the office of Julius Chaimovich.