Residents to gain new marina: Prestigious Sde Dov project approved

The Tel Aviv-Jaffa Local Planning and Construction Committee approved a plan on the 2nd of June that will lead to the restoration and use of the historic Riding anchorage.

This anchorage is expected to become the marina of the prestigious Sde Dov district in the future once its construction is completed. The municipality stated that the new marina will offer residents and visitors alike a place for recreation, culture, and sports activities unique to the beach.

This approval continues the vision of developing a continuous urban beach strip filled with entertainment centers from Bat Yam, through Tel Aviv, to Herzliya, and positions Tel Aviv-Jaffa as a leading coastal city both nationally and internationally. Additionally, the move will increase the number of berths, addressing the current shortage in the city.

The plan, carried out by the Tel Aviv-Jaffa Municipality through a site company, aims to turn the mooring into an active center for recreation and water sports and includes several steps:

- Establishing an active mooring with approximately 300 berths for small vessels: This will allow residents and tourists to enjoy various marine activities such as sailing, fishing, and water sports.

- Development of green and open areas: The plan includes extensive areas for public use while maintaining the unique character of the beach. An open public area will feature a beach, recreation and leisure park, new tree plantings, sitting areas, game and sports facilities, and shading.

- Construction of buildings for nautical education and recreational uses: The program allows the construction of buildings for mooring services, maritime education, sailing clubs, trade, and more.

- Improving the traffic system: The plan includes expanding the existing pedestrian bridge and establishing a separate bicycle path to improve safety for pedestrians and cyclists. The breakwaters in the area will become a public promenade.

- Protecting the environment: The program protects the marine and coastal environment.

The comprehensive plan promises a vibrant future for the Sde Dov district, enhancing both its recreational offerings and its status as a premier coastal destination.