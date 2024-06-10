New Netanya neighborhood to feature huge park, medical center, employment hub

Good news for the residents of Netanya: The plan approved by the District Planning and Construction Committee for the establishment of a new residential and employment district, which will offer a new medical center and a huge park on a total area of approximately 612 dunams located in the southeast of the city of Netanya, has been put into practice.

The plan was initiated by the Israel Land Authority and the Municipality of Netanya and is located south of Kiryat Sharon, north of Route 561, east of the railroad, and west of the Netanya Eastern Bypass road.

The plan offers a residential district with approximately 1,606 housing units in textured and saturated construction, which is an integral continuation of the nearby Kiryat Sharon neighborhood.

Alongside the residences, an employment and commercial area totaling approximately 360,000 square meters will be established with a commercial facade along Tom Lantos Street. Additionally, the plan includes a medical center with approximately 500 units for medical staff and approximately 275,000 square meters of service and main areas. Neve Ilanot plan (golf complex). (credit: Buchman Hoekman Architects Ltd.)

At the heart of the complex is Park Ilanot Stream, a vast green metropolitan park covering about 180 dunams, along which runs the Ilanot Stream. The plan proposes the regulation of the stream and a drainage solution for the entire area through afforestation and the development of the park, with shacks that create a pool to slow down peak flow to a closed channel that directs the water south and west to the Poleg River.

The plan was promoted under the management of Eng. Uri Horvitz from "A. Horvitz Engineers" and was prepared by the firm "Buchman Hoekman Architects Ltd."