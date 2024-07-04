"Within three years, we will turn the ruins into paradise, just give us manpower"

In response to calls from northern authorities about the unavailability of renovation contractors, the chairman of the Renovation Contractors Association, Eran Siev, expresses the full commitment of the association and all renovation contractors in Israel to the rehabilitation of the North and South, working tirelessly around the clock. According to Siev, they promise to transform the ruins into flourishing and beautiful areas within three years. However, Siev emphasizes that to succeed in this task, there is an urgent need for government assistance in recruiting suitable personnel.

Yossi Sheli, along with other CEOs from various government ministries, will participate in the meeting to discuss the severe worker shortage in the renovation industry, which has been neglected and left without a solution so far.

According to Siev, "The renovation industry is in dire straits due to a lack of professional labor. The current outline for hiring foreign workers does not meet the needs of the industry. A payment of NIS 25,000 or 30,000 for a single renovation worker is impossible for small renovation contractors. Moreover, manpower corporations are unwilling to get involved with placing individual employees and prefer to work only with large building contractors who require 50 employees or more."

Siev adds that an immediate solution to this predicament must be found to ensure the industry's ability to continue providing quality renovation services across the country, especially in areas that were badly damaged and need urgent rehabilitation.