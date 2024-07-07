This city loves us: Is Budapest the next hotspot for Israeli investors?

We love to travel there, and now we can also buy investment apartments: after Berlin, Portugal, Greece, Cyprus, and even Georgia, comes the next real estate hit that interests Israeli investors—Budapest, the capital of Hungary, one of the world's most enthusiastic supporters of Israel even in difficult times.

The Metrodome group, which has been active in the Budapest real estate market since 1996 and has built more than 8,000 apartments, is launching its first representative office in Israel to connect potential investment opportunities in the Hungarian capital with Israeli investors.

According to Metrodome, this destination is relatively close and presents an extraordinary increase in real estate value compared to well-known alternatives like Romania and Germany. The real estate transactions offered to investors include existing projects or pre-sale opportunities where the group is both the developer and the seller.

Why Budapest?

Israeli investors are interested for many reasons: properties are available at attractive prices for Israelis, located in areas rich in culture, cuisine, and many other attractions; properties in business centers are safe and have growth potential; and assets can be leveraged into yielding properties.

Apartment prices in Hungary have experienced accelerated growth in recent years. In 2022, they jumped by 22%, and in Budapest specifically, by 33.7%. Compared to other cities in the region such as Vienna, Prague, or Warsaw, market entry prices are lower. Compared to other markets like Greece, the Hungarian market is stable and solid .

Additionally , Hungary offers a Golden Visa to investors of over 500,000 euros, and Metrodome assists investors in this process with local authorities. A property in Budapest is a significant advantage for those doing business in Europe.

Beyond the strong affinity for Israelis, evident in the fact that pro-Palestinian demonstrations are banned, the local government's handling of the immigrant issue provides stability and calm regarding personal security.

There is also a large community of Israeli students in Hungary, mainly in Budapest, studying medicine. About 1,200 Israeli students live, study, and rent apartments in Budapest and nearby cities. This fact is directly related to a high number of collaborations between medical institutions in the two countries.

"This is one of the best investment real estate hits right now." Advertisement

Metrodome Group is well-known to the Israeli audience, with a representative office in Israel (the BSR Towers in the Bnei Brak complex). One of the advantages it offers to Israeli buyers is full support in Hebrew by company representatives.

Upon entering the Israeli market, Metrodome is launching a subsidized business real estate tour for interested parties who meet the equity threshold required to purchase an apartment in one of the existing projects, set at 170,000 euros.

Omer Zarzevsky, representative of Metrodome Israel, states: "The properties we offer for investment meet the needs of the Israeli investor. Hungary is a country that supports Israel and offers a wealth of culture, cuisine, and many other attractions in the property area. A property in a business center is a safe channel with growth potential, and it can be leveraged into a yielding asset. Additionally, a Golden Visa for investors above a certain amount is essential for those operating in Europe.

“The properties are furnished at the highest level, with the ability to rent immediately. We accompany interested parties from our office in BSR Bnei Brak, from the first meeting to the handover, providing comprehensive, personal, and extensive care, allowing investors to invest comfortably and secure ly,” he said.

"Now, when Israelis are looking for destinations where they can travel freely without having to belittle their identity as Israelis, enjoying sympathy and empathy, and even many excellent kosher restaurants, potential investors can combine a subsidized Metrodome tour for those who have already met the company's representatives in Israel."

In the coming months, the group will start a pre-sale for a new project.