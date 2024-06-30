When does a pro-Palestinian protest become pro-Hamas? - analysis

Since protests erupted against Israel and in support of Palestinians after the October 7 Massacre and Israel's prosecution of its war against Hamas, writers and journalists have grappled with how to accurately and fairly describe protests.

Israel-Hamas War protests have variously been described as protests against Israel's war, Pro-Palestinian protests, anti-Israel protests, and, more controversially, pro-Hamas protests. Journalists and commentators have been especially hesitant to describe a protest as "pro-Hamas" because it is a heavy charge and definitively ascribes a belief to the protesters that they may not necessarily have.

While rallies in the immediate aftermath of Hamas's October 7 harrying of southern Israel would be fairly described as in favor of terrorism, however since Israel launched its operation to return hostages and prevent future attacks, demonstrations have ostensibly presented themselves as pro-ceasefire and against a supposed genocide in Gaza. The humanitarian cloak, be it guise or misguided, provides a degree of plausible deniability for describing the alignment of these protests as pro-terrorism.

A small minority or the underlying belief?

There have been hundreds of organizations involved in the protests, representing a rainbow of ideological beliefs. Even at protests in which there were some activists which professed affinity and support for Hamas, such as those at Columbia University in April, it could be argued that they were individuals and outside instigators that did not represent the whole group and organizers.

Few groups readily state a policy of support for terrorists groups, hiding behind the ambiguous term "resistance." Yet declared policy is not the only way in which organizations are judged. Action is far more important that state goal. It is fair then to characterize a group by the practices that it accepts and tolerates of its activists and leaders. A Hamas flag is flown at a June 28 protest in New York City. (credit: Screenshot/ Within Our Lifetime video/ X)

Within Our Lifetime, which primarily operates in New York, offers an example of how a clear pattern of behavior indicates that its protests are pro-Hamas. One factor to take into account is if support for terrorism is a repeated occurrence -- this decreases the likelihood that an outside instigator or rogue faction is involved. One waving of a terrorist flag could be explained, but the latest WOL protest on Friday in which multiple Hamas and Hezbollah flags were present was one of many such incidents. At a June 10 WOL protest of the Nova Music Festival Exhibit, Hamas, Hezbollah, and a "long live October 7" banner was present.

Another indicator of pro-Hamas sentiment is the acceptance of pro-Hamas behavior in among the group. WOL activists without the terrorist paraphernalia seem perfectly comfortable to be seen next to terrorist symbols and banners. The flags have not been hidden among the crowd, but regularly flown proudly at the front of marches and at the center of podiums.

The behavior of a group's leadership to its activists' behavior also reveals whether a practice is accepted or supported by a group. WOL's leadership has repeatedly been pictured with such terrorist materials. On Friday, WOL leader Nerdeen Kiswani led chants next to a banner of Hamas Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obaida. On April 15, WOL released a video of Kiswani with a Hezbollah flag just behind her. Another organizer, Abdullah Akl, led chants calling on Abu Obaida to "Strike, Strike Tel Aviv."

While a group may not explicitly state support of a terrorist organization, silence about the proclivities of its activists speaks loudly. If an organization like WOL fails to repudiate repeated instances of Hamas and terrorism support at its events, then it is tacit approval for the practice.

Within Our Lifetime, through repeated occurrences of terrorist support, general acceptance by both activists and leadership, and failure of the organization to reject the practice, can be reasonably described as pro-Hamas and pro-terrorism. Any demonstration involving WOL should be regarded as a pro-Hamas protest. Through observation of general accepted practice of anti-Israel groups, even the most cautious of journalists and commentators should feel comfortable of applying the pro-Hamas label when relevant.