Demolition of homes damaged in Be'eri massacre begins

A DESTROYED house after Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri and other communities on October 7: While most US Jews had some knowledge of these places, many will now never forget them. About a month after the demolition of buildings damaged or burned in Kibbutz Be'eri began, as part of the government's plan for the rehabilitation of settlements surrounding Gaza, the Talor Karadi group, selected through a tender to manage and execute the project, has announced the start of the second phase. This phase includes the demolition of residences in the kibbutz that were damaged on October 7, during which residents were murdered and kidnapped.

The second phase also includes the demolition of dozens of houses in the Olive neighborhood in Be'eri, severely damaged in the October 7 massacre. Concurrently, the Talor Karadi group reports that demolition work has also commenced yesterday in Kibbutz Reim.

So far, as part of the first phase, 11 community buildings in Be'eri have been demolished, including the kibbutz's legendary seamstress shop, run for 30 years by the late kibbutz member Tami Suchman, who was brutally murdered on October 7, along with the old dining hall, the gallery, and the kibbutz store.

"The decision on which buildings will be demolished and when exactly, was made and will continue to be made in coordination with and with the consent of the kibbutz members. We are aware of the great sensitivity of the demolition project in Otef and are doing everything possible to make it easier for the residents while carrying out the demolitions at the best and most professional engineering level," explains Lior Karadi, CEO of the group.

"The manner of the demolition was adapted to the conditions of the area to avoid damaging the paths and green areas in the kibbutz," adds project manager Alex Braive on behalf of the Talor Karadi group.