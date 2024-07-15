More than 100,000 sign up for discount apartment lottery, less than 5% will win

Good luck to the participants: Last night at midnight, registration closed for the seventh discount apartment lottery, where 4,633 eligible participants will be able to purchase an apartment at a significant discount in 19 localities across the country. As of July 9, registration for eligibility certificates for the next lottery has opened.

According to data from the Ministry of Construction and Housing, 101,673 households registered for the upcoming lottery, which had an extended registration period of about seven weeks. A simple calculation shows that each household has about a 4.5% chance of winning, a slim chance compared to the hopes of many young couples seeking to buy an apartment in Israel. The lucky winners will be notified in the coming weeks.

The seventh discount apartment lottery offers 43 projects in 19 localities: Iksal, Elad, Efrata, Be'er Sheva, Beit Shean, Bnei Eish, Bat Yam, Dimona, Dir al-Assad, Tirat Carmel, Jerusalem, Migdal Ha-Emek, Tzur Hadassah, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Gat, Rishon Lezion, Rehovot, Rekhasim, and Tel Aviv-Yafo.

This lottery also brings good news for reservists: for the first time, a decision by the Israel Lands Council, led by Minister of Construction and Housing Yitzhak Goldknopf, will prioritize 20% of the apartments for active reserve servants.

From July 9, professionals will begin technical tests, followed by the lottery procedures. The lottery is conducted in strict accordance with meticulous procedures, in a computerized system, without human contact, managed by a committee and supervised by a qualified accountant. The results are calculated in a closed lottery room, in the presence of the committee that oversees, verifies, and signs off on the results. Winning notices will be distributed once this process is completed.

"In the coming weeks, thousands of families in Israel will be informed of their winnings."

Minister Goldknopf stated, "In the coming weeks, thousands of families in Israel will be informed of their winnings to purchase an apartment at a significant discount on behalf of the state. This lottery is different from previous ones, as 20% of the apartments will be prioritized for reservists currently serving. We are also working to open another lottery in the coming months. We will continue to work for young couples in Israel to provide decent and fair housing solutions for the entire population."

Ministry Director-General Yehuda Morgenstern added, "First and foremost, I wish the best of luck to all those eligible who signed up for the 'Discounted Apartment' lottery. Our goal is to promote housing solutions for all Israeli citizens, and this lottery includes apartments for approximately NIS 800,000.

"We work tirelessly to ensure that the supply exceeds demand and to promote construction starts so that any marketing effort quickly leads to new housing. In recent months, we have been advancing the real estate acceleration plan, directing about a billion NIS to the industry to remove barriers and promote construction."