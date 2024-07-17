21st-century Tower of David? Jerusalem demands a new monument on its skyline

Imagine the Shalom Tower in Tel Aviv, which was once the tallest building in the Middle East, or the iconic Azrieli Towers sprouting in Jerusalem. Perhaps even the Central Park Tower in Manhattan or the Leaning Tower of Pisa in Italy. Israel's capital also deserves a uniquely styled tower with local character, one that will be recognized with the most special city in the world and provide a memorable experience for its visitors.

For this purpose, top international architects Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill have been enlisted. They are known for transforming skylines worldwide with the design of some of the world's most famous sites, including Park Avenue in New York – where they also perfected mixed-use spaces – the famous Trump Tower in Chicago, and of course, the tallest building in the world, Burj Khalifa in Dubai. In Jerusalem, they plan to build a special tower that will elegantly change the city's skyline, featuring observation balconies that have become essential since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jerusalem is not suitable for towers?

If you are reading this and think that Jerusalem is not suitable for towers, it's probably because you haven't visited in recent years. In reality, the light rail lines will be bordered by towers across the city, without of course disturbing the Old City - where we will settle for the Tower of David.

The plan is for a mixed-use tower with 240 housing units, 7,840 square meters for hospitality, 200 square meters for commerce, and the cherry on top - 5,000 square meters for public buildings and land appropriations intended to create an active public square, much like the Place de l'Étoile in Paris - truly a magnificent experience by any measure. The plan also proposes creating a significant public space above the textured building's roof, which will include an observation square overlooking the breathtaking and green view of western Jerusalem.

The District Committee met yesterday to decide what the tower will look like, with its construction cost being three times that of a regular building. There is an unnecessary debate on the table: whether the height will be 170 or 190 meters. In other words: whether to approve a magnificent tower that gives a gift to the city, a new monument that will stand out on the skyline, or just another tower among the many expected to be built in Jerusalem. A new monument on its skyline (credit: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture)

Let’s understand what this tower is actually replacing: for years, a "white elephant" (a term for a property that costs more to maintain than it is worth and does not serve the public) has stood at the descent to Ein Kerem from the Six-Day War era, located at a central junction for the Beit Vagan, Ein Kerem, Kiryat Yovel neighborhoods, Shaare Zedek Hospital, and the national institutions Yad Vashem and Mount Herzl.

The Jerusalem Municipality, led by Moshe Lion, rightly supports the construction of the new tower in the "Epstein Complex." The goal: to be identified with the city of Jerusalem, much like the uniquely shaped Azrieli Towers have become a recognizable symbol of Tel Aviv. The location is also excellent: near the Park and Ride lot of the Jerusalem light rail, and of course, in line with the construction policy along the light rail routes.

We approached Jerusalem City Engineer Yoel Even to ask about the plan. He responded with great praise: "The Epstein Complex plan is characterized by unique architectural design fitting its significant location. From the plan documents, it seems to include special Jerusalem aromas, extensive public areas, a promenade with a breathtaking observation point, a café, and even a hotel. All this along the light rail route, near the Park and Ride lot, with very high accessibility to and from it." A new monument on its skyline (credit: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture)

"The plan’s promotion was done while listening closely to public sentiments, including the neighborhood residents and the Yad LaBanim organization," Even said. "We are confident that implementing the plan in its new format will balance preserving the area's character with the need to increase housing supply and improve services for the city’s residents. As part of the plan, hundreds of rental housing units for young couples will be built, along with hospitality areas and significant allocations for public needs, which are sorely lacking in the neighborhood." Advertisement

Objections: high financial cost, damage to Mount Herzl

Is it feasible to build this tower? That’s the crux of the matter. I approached leading real estate appraisers who claim that today's interest rate environment will not allow the construction of such an expensive tower, with rental apartments on one hand and hospitality on the other, as recommended by the Jerusalem Municipality.

We have all seen how long-term rental companies have collapsed. According to them, it will be necessary to choose just one of the two - either a hotel or rental apartments, to make the project's construction feasible.

There were also concerns that the new towers would harm Mount Herzl. In practice, this is not really the case. Even in a special discussion held at the local committee, it was decided that the building's construction at this location does not harm the mount, the military cemetery, or other important institutions located on the mountain. A new monument on its skyline (credit: Adrian Smith + Gordon Gill Architecture)

Furthermore, the committee notes that the building's construction will allow appropriate land use while significantly improving the public skeleton within its scope. In a letter sent by the Yad LaBanim organization to the municipality - the organization announced, after a thorough review of the plan documents, learning its details and examining the plan's location concerning Mount Herzl, that it concluded that the plan's promotion would not harm the feelings of bereaved families or the mountain's character, and therefore, it does not intend to oppose its promotion.

The plan is located at a special endpoint in the city, on the one hand, situated on a main axis of the light rail route, and on the other hand facing the open areas surrounding the city.

Jerusalem District Planner at the Planning Administration, Shira Talmi-Babai, previously said that "the single building alternative has significant advantages in terms of public space, as well as environmental benefits of reduced shading and winds.

"Opening a wonderful square about three dunams [0.3 hectares] in size allows for an exciting encounter of the city's edge with the continuous forests that extend from it and beyond," she said. "Optimal use of the landscape seen from the city, the single, tall tower alternative provides the city with an experience of nature and mountain air while preserving the forests dear to all of us."