The crown jewel – a boutique hotel and residential complex in Talbiya

‏A journey through the exciting sites of Jerusalem leading to the hotel gate, from a drone view, where you meet the presenter:

Come on a cultural journey, where we shall meet right in the heart of the pulsating center of the capital of Israel, throughout a history of 3000 years.

‏Location Location Location - in the most prestigious place in the holy capital Jerusalem. We meet at the intersection of the three most precious neighborhoods in Jerusalem: Talbiya, the German Colony and the old Katmon.

‏Here is where our journey commences at the "Jerusalem Kilometer", which symbolizes the Holy City above all else.

‏Starting from the Museum of Islamic Art, it passes through the Jerusalem Theater and the pedestrian mall adorned with galleries, restaurants, and cafes, to the cable car project under construction that will transport visitors to the Western Wall.

(credit: ASSAF PINCHUK)

‏Where does it all come together? We offer a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in an unforgettable Jerusalem experience, set against the backdrop of the authentic landscapes of Israel's capital.

‏The diamond in the rough is the Theater Hotel and Residences, a boutique hotel and leading residential complex in front of the theater in Talbiya. Advertisement

‏3 private residential buildings of 4 floors, each with breathtaking views of South Jerusalem.

‏Featuring high ceilings and expansive Sukkah balconies with sophisticated finishes and specifications, Theatron Group invites you to indulge in deluxe services and security, adhering to the international standards of a five-star hotel.

(credit: ASSAF PINCHUK)

‏The hotel facilities will also benefit the residents of the private apartments:

Pool, gym and spa

‏Synagogue

‏Different dining options: dining room, lobby5

‏Cafe and bar, hotel room service

‏Chef restaurant at home

‏At the helm of this project are the Hasid Brothers, a family company that has contributed to Jerusalem's development for more than five decades across three generations, serving a distinguished global clientele which are renowned worldwide.

‏When you think top-tier Jerusalem vibes, you’re thinking "Hasid Brothers".

This article was written in cooperation with Hasid Brothers