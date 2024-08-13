Paving the sky: How Jerusalem is rising along the light rail routes

This week, work began in Jerusalem on the construction of the Blue Line of the light rail, which will span along the Hebron Road axis. This is a large-scale project that will include 31 kilometers of tracks, 2.5 kilometers of which will be underground, and 53 stations. The Blue Line, expected to start operating within the next five years, will include three routes: Gilo-Ramot, Malha-Mount Scopus, and Hadassah Ein Kerem-Talpiot, and will be able to serve about 250,000 passengers daily.

With 75 kilometers of planned light rail tracks, Jerusalem is set to become one of the most advanced cities in Israel in terms of transportation, supporting the urban renewal and construction the capital has experienced in recent years. This presents an opportunity to build dozens of towers along the light rail route, and the Jerusalem Municipality understands this.

The policy for densifying construction along the light rail routes in the city proposes the construction of thousands of housing units and millions of square meters of commercial and employment spaces near the transportation network. Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion noted that "the light rail network will create an efficient connection between all parts of the city, reduce traffic congestion, encourage urban renewal and economic development, and make Jerusalem a more walkable and bike-friendly city."

Simultaneously, the project to extend the light rail's Red Line is expected to be completed soon, allowing continuous travel from the Neve Yaakov neighborhood in the north of the city to the Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in the south. Additionally, the Green Line, which will run from the Gilo neighborhood to the French Hill neighborhood, is in the advanced stages of construction.

The Red Line, which forms the backbone of the city's new transportation network, is the first step towards a groundbreaking transportation development. The light rail in Jerusalem has been successfully operating for more than a decade, with around 180,000 daily rides. The municipality is promoting the extension of the existing line to additional points in the city, recognizing that the future lies in public transportation systems. A key conclusion of all this is that Jerusalem must also grow upwards.

The city, characterized on the one hand by historical reserves and on the other by green spaces, needs to utilize land efficiently by building upwards. City planners have recognized this need and defined appropriate locations for such construction, primarily along the light rail routes and city entrances. Building upwards uses land more efficiently and significantly reduces the encroachment on open spaces and the destruction of natural treasures.

The Israeli Burj Khalifa will be built in Jerusalem?

City planners in Jerusalem have identified the issue that Jerusalem must grow upwards and have defined the places and areas where it would be appropriate to do so – mainly along the light rail routes, at the city entrance, and in central employment areas such as Talpiot, Har Hotzvim, and key residential areas in the western part of the city. With the assistance of former chairman of the Israel Land Appraisers Association and real estate expert Ohad Danos, we analyzed key routes in Jerusalem:

One such route is the Herzel-Henrietta Szold axis, which is one of the capital's central routes. It extends from the city entrance through the hotel district, crosses over Begin Road, reaches Kiryat Yovel, and continues to the Ora Junction. Along this route, the Red Line is already operational, and the city's planning policy allows for up to 1,200% building rights, with heights of up to 40 stories.

Accordingly, dozens of towers are currently planned and being built along the route. In the coming years, around 20 towers ranging from 18 to 40 stories high are expected to be erected in the Jerusalem Gateway area, transforming it into a new leading business center in the heart of Israel's largest integrated transportation hub. This includes three light rail lines, a high-speed train station, a central bus station, bike paths, and an underground public parking lot with 1,300 parking spaces.

For example, we focused on one of the most exciting projects that has drawn special attention in recent weeks: the planned tower on Henrietta Szold Street, at the top of Epstein Street in Kiryat Yovel. An old building currently housing kindergartens and schools for the ultra-Orthodox sector will be demolished, and in its place, a magnificent tower will be constructed. Its design has enlisted international star architects Adrian Smith and Gordon Gill, known for their famous works worldwide, including Park Avenue in New York, Trump Tower in Chicago, and Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The capital's "renewal revolution"

Avner Yashar, a leading Israeli planner involved in the designs of some of Israel's most prominent towers, adds that "Jerusalem is undergoing a renewal revolution. The enhancement of building rights and approval for high-rise construction along the rail routes is changing the city's character, transforming it into a contemporary metropolis that bridges history and the future.

"The change is physical but also a shift in consciousness, as Jerusalem positions itself as a key economic hub, attracting science, technology, business, and new residents," he says. "The decision to build upwards along public transportation routes is a correct and urban choice."

City Engineer Yoel Even, Head of the Planning and Infrastructure Division at the Jerusalem Municipality, says: "The employment centers currently being built along the light rail route are located in strategic locations near major transportation routes.

"In addition," he concludes, "we are promoting employment centers in neighborhoods with an emphasis on mixed-use development. This involves over two million square meters of employment spaces located at significant transportation junctions, making Jerusalem more accessible for its residents, metropolitan residents, and visitors."