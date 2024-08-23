Sderot invests NIS 15 million in renewing older neighborhoods

The Tkuma Directorate and the Ministry of Construction and Housing, through the Governmental Authority for Urban Renewal, announced last Tuesday the approval of a budget of approximately NIS 15 million for planning urban renewal complexes in the older neighborhoods of Sderot. This budget is in addition to a budget of approximately NIS 4 million allocated for establishing an Urban Renewal Directorate within the Sderot Municipality, aimed at creating and maintaining direct contact with the community during the planning and execution stages.

The plan is being promoted alongside the signing of a roof agreement between the Ministry of Construction and Housing and the Sderot Municipality for the construction of thousands of new housing units in the city. The Tkumah Directorate, the Authority, and the Sderot Municipality see great importance in developing the older neighborhoods to optimize land use and reduce disparities between old and new ones. Therefore, they have allocated funds for planning urban renewal complexes through "evacuation and construction" projects.

"The goal is to reduce disparities between the new and old neighborhoods."

Acting Head of the Tkumah Directorate, Yossi Sheli, stated: "The approval of the budget for planning urban renewal complexes in the older neighborhoods of Sderot is a significant step towards improving the urban and social fabric of the city. We see it as essential to upgrade the infrastructure and buildings in the older neighborhoods to reduce disparities between the new and old neighborhoods.

"The investment in the Urban Renewal Directorate will be carried out in close collaboration with the community and will ensure the realization of our vision for upgrading the city and improving the quality of life for its residents."

Minister of Construction and Housing, Yitzhak Goldknopf, said: "The approval of the budget for planning urban renewal complexes in the older neighborhoods of Sderot reflects our deep commitment to the city and its residents, especially during this time.

"I am confident that the investment in developing and upgrading older areas, in addition to promoting and executing new construction in the city under the roof agreement, will enable us to provide Sderot's residents with a higher quality of life," he said. "Our goal is to continue the process of transforming Sderot into a thriving city and to strengthen the resilience of its residents."

Mayor of Sderot, Alon Davidi, added: "The rapid development and massive renewal taking place in Sderot's older neighborhoods, through which residents will enjoy new buildings, more spacious apartments with significantly higher value, well-maintained gardens, and a new and green environment, are an integral part of our immense investment and the allocation of substantial resources to strengthen community resilience.

"Despite the challenges we've faced and continue to face, Sderot is constantly renewing and developing, enjoying positive migration and wonderful residents," he said. "We will ensure that all residents, both old and new, will enjoy living in Sderot, with new commercial areas, vast parks, and diverse housing options. Thanks to all our partners in government ministries, the Ministry of Housing, and the Tkuma Directorate."