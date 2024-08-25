Ramat Eshkol: From Six Day War battleground to thriving haredi hub

Ramat Eshkol is a Jewish neighborhood in northern Jerusalem, built after the Six Day War. The neighborhood and the nearby road, Eshkol Boulevard, are named after Levi Eshkol, Israel’s third prime minister. Its construction was part of the plan to establish a continuous Hebrew settlement between west Jerusalem and Mount Scopus, which had been cut off from the city during the War of Independence. Work on Ramat Eshkol began in 1968, making it the first Jewish neighborhood built beyond the Green Line after the unification of the city.

Eshkol Boulevard serves as the main transportation route between west Jerusalem and Mount Scopus. The boulevard begins at the Sanhedria junction, bordered by the neighborhoods of Sanhedria to the north and Shmuel Hanavi to the south. Ramat Eshkol extends along a significant portion of this route, with Givat Hamivtar to the north and the Ma’alot Dafna Ammunition Hill memorial site to the south.

North of the neighborhood lies the Tzofim Valley, surrounded by a forest, with the neighborhoods of Shuafat and Ramat Shlomo on the opposite ridge. Tzofim’s elementary schools, the adjacent soccer field, and Gan Hamisha Asar – a large park named in memory of 15 soldiers who died on the last day of the War of Attrition (May 30, 1970) – mark the northern boundary, overlooking Tzofim Valley. Ramat HaGolan Street was built using the bnei beitcha (“build your own home”) system and, along with buildings in Givat Hamivtar, was the first such project in Jerusalem since 1967.

Ma’alot Dafna lies on the western slope of Ammunition Hill, while Givat Hamivtar is on a high hill to its northeast. Ramat Eshkol consists primarily of cul-de-sac streets. Its main street, Paran, runs parallel to Eshkol Boulevard from east to west, housing most of the neighborhood’s major public buildings, serving the adjacent Givat Hamivtar. Paran Street ends at a T-junction with Ma’avar Hamitla Street, which runs north to south, parallel to Mishmar Hagvul Street. Both streets begin at Eshkol Boulevard and end at a junction with Yam Suf Street. The western part of Ramat Eshkol is bisected by the Green Line.

Establishment of the neighborhood

The master plan for Ramat Eshkol was designed by architects Israel Lote, Yitzhak Perelstein, and Ze’ev Sheinberg. Ramat Eshkol served as a model for planning and architecture for many neighborhoods built subsequently in Jerusalem and across the country. All the homes have a similar architectural style, featuring particular characteristics such as arches for balconies, ceramic decorations, and varied shutter colors. Many buildings have apartments without shared walls, offering residents greater privacy and improved quality of life over the typical public housing of the time. An illustrative image of haredi residents of Jerusalem's Ramat Eshkol neighborhood. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Ramat Eshkol was constructed between 1968 and 1972, officially inaugurated in 1969, and populated by the end of that year. The neighborhood’s development was initiated by then-prime minister Levi Eshkol and managed by the Prime Minister’s Office, in cooperation with the Housing Ministry and the Jerusalem Municipality. The construction reflected the professional knowledge accumulated by planning and housing authority veterans in 1950s and 1960s public housing projects. Despite initial hesitation from Jerusalem residents, the neighborhood quickly became sought after.

Neighborhood landmarks

Nearby, the national memorial site at Ammunition Hill commemorates one of the fiercest battles of the Six Day War. Street names in Ramat Eshkol, such as Ma’avar Hamitla, Paran Street, and Yam Suf Street are related to that war. The Doris Weiler Garden at 8 Yam Suf Street contains Eshkolot Cave, a burial cave from the Second Temple period. There are additional burial caves in the neighborhood’s surroundings, such as Tzofim Valley, Givat Hamivtar, and Sanhedria.

The neighborhood has a large shopping center with many restaurants and supermarkets on Paran Street, built between 1970 and 1974, serving residents and those of neighboring areas in northeast Jerusalem. Local schools also cater to children from surrounding neighborhoods. An Education Ministry Society and Youth Administration educational center operates near the shopping center.

Population

The peak of the ultra-Orthodox wave of new residents coincided with their strengthening presence in the Jerusalem Municipality, to the point that during the tenures of mayor Uri Lupolianski and deputy mayor Yehoshua Pollack (2003–2008), the expedited approval of sukkah balconies in the neighborhood impacted its architectural character. Nowadays, haredim are the majority population in the neighborhood, a fact reflected in its many synagogues and religious educational institutions.

Nevertheless, National Religious residents have remained, along with a significant minority of secular residents for whom a gas station opens on Saturdays – and all streets are accessible on weekends and holidays.■

