After 55 years, excavations have begun on the once-occupied Ammunition Hill to search for secret trenches that may have been hidden for decades after they were last used in the Six Day War.

The dig began after dozens of IDF soldiers reached out to the Ammunition Hill Center for Six Day War Heritage and asked that they locate the trenches on which they fought, according to the Center's CEO, Ketri Maoz.

"More and more inquiries have come from Six Day War fighters who claimed that there is an additional eastern trench that needs to be sought out and found." Ammunition Hill Center CEO, Ketri Maoz.

The trench in question supposedly continued eastward and was used by Jordanian soldiers to watch Mount Scopus, but throughout the past few decades, the trench was filled and covered with mud, soil and dust.

"Ammunition Hill had 3 trenches, one that looked towards the west, i.e. towards the State of Israel, another that crossed the hill widthwise, and another that looked towards Mount Scopus in the East," Maoz explained.

However, he continued, the other two trenches were the only ones available for tourists to see and visit throughout the years. "In recent years, more and more inquiries have come from Six Day War fighters who claimed that there is an additional eastern trench that needs to be sought out and found."

Excavations of a secret trench on Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem. (credit: AMMUNITION HILL) Hidden treasures of history

The excavation team used aerial photos to plan their project and will work for the next three months in the hopes of finding the trenches. If and when it is rediscovered, it will be made available to the public to visit and learn.

The hope is to not only find the trench, but also perhaps discover some hidden treasures inside which may "shed light on the great battle that took place" on Ammunition Hill and which took the lives of dozens of fighters and policemen.