The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Archaeology

Excavations underway to find secret trenches from Six Day War in Jerusalem

The dig began after IDF soldiers reached out to the Ammunition Hill Center for Six Day War Heritage and asked that they locate the trenches on which they fought.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 22:42
Excavations for a secret trench on Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem. (photo credit: AMMUNITION HILL)
Excavations for a secret trench on Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem.
(photo credit: AMMUNITION HILL)

After 55 years, excavations have begun on the once-occupied Ammunition Hill to search for secret trenches that may have been hidden for decades after they were last used in the Six Day War.

The dig began after dozens of IDF soldiers reached out to the Ammunition Hill Center for Six Day War Heritage and asked that they locate the trenches on which they fought, according to the Center's CEO, Ketri Maoz.

"More and more inquiries have come from Six Day War fighters who claimed that there is an additional eastern trench that needs to be sought out and found."

Ammunition Hill Center CEO, Ketri Maoz.

The trench in question supposedly continued eastward and was used by Jordanian soldiers to watch Mount Scopus, but throughout the past few decades, the trench was filled and covered with mud, soil and dust.

"Ammunition Hill had 3 trenches, one that looked towards the west, i.e. towards the State of Israel, another that crossed the hill widthwise, and another that looked towards Mount Scopus in the East," Maoz explained.

However, he continued, the other two trenches were the only ones available for tourists to see and visit throughout the years. "In recent years, more and more inquiries have come from Six Day War fighters who claimed that there is an additional eastern trench that needs to be sought out and found."

Excavations of a secret trench on Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem. (credit: AMMUNITION HILL) Excavations of a secret trench on Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem. (credit: AMMUNITION HILL)
Hidden treasures of history

The excavation team used aerial photos to plan their project and will work for the next three months in the hopes of finding the trenches. If and when it is rediscovered, it will be made available to the public to visit and learn.

The hope is to not only find the trench, but also perhaps discover some hidden treasures inside which may "shed light on the great battle that took place" on Ammunition Hill and which took the lives of dozens of fighters and policemen.



Tags IDF Jerusalem history Six Day War archeology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by