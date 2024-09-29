Mount Scopus: Keeping watch over the Holy City of Jerusalem

Mount Scopus, or Har Hatzofim, has long held significance for its strategic location, panoramic views, and cultural relevance in the city of Jerusalem.

Situated in the eastern half of Israel’s eternal capital, the etymology of Mount Scopus reflects its historical role as a lookout point over Jerusalem. Its Hebrew name translates to “Mountain of the Watchmen,” while its Greek and Latin counterparts, skopos and scopus, carry the same meaning of a watcher or sentinel. This nomenclature stems from its position overlooking Jerusalem from the northeast, providing an unobstructed view of the city’s ancient and modern districts.

Interestingly, the name’s historical usage evolved over time. Josephus, the 1st-century Jewish historian, references a lookout during Roman times, and Jews, barred from entering Jerusalem during certain periods, would gaze at the city from this peak. This multi-layered meaning enriches the identity of Mount Scopus as both a geographical and a symbolic vantage point.

Long history

Mount Scopus has served as a base for military action since ancient times, most notably during the Great Jewish Revolt in 66 CE. The Romans, under the command of Cestius Gallus, used it as a staging ground to lay siege to Jerusalem. Again in 70 CE, the Romans returned during the climactic siege that led to the destruction of the Second Temple, positioning themselves on Mount Scopus and the adjacent Mount of Olives.

Mount Scopus continued to play a strategic role during the Crusades and other military campaigns, but its modern history began in the early 20th century when it became home to some of Jerusalem’s most important cultural and medical institutions. In 1918, the cornerstone for the Hebrew University of Jerusalem was laid on the mountain, cementing its significance in the Zionist movement. The university quickly grew into one of the leading academic institutions in the world, attracting Jewish scholars and intellectuals from across the globe. An aerial view of Hebrew University of Jerusalem's Mount Scopus campus. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The mount became a site of conflict again during Israel’s 1948 War of Independence, when it was cut off from Jewish Jerusalem and became an isolated Israeli enclave surrounded by Jordanian forces. The Hadassah Hospital, also located on the mountain, became the site of one of the most tragic events of the war – the Hadassah medical convoy massacre, where 78 Jewish doctors, nurses, and patients were killed. For nearly 20 years, Mount Scopus remained a demilitarized zone under UN supervision, accessible to Israel only through periodic convoys.

After the Six Day War in 1967, Israel regained control of east Jerusalem, including Mount Scopus, and the university campus and hospital were fully reintegrated into the city. The Hebrew University resumed its activities on the mountain, continuing its role as a center of learning and research.

Modern identity

Today, Mount Scopus is home to several modern landmarks that embody Jerusalem’s academic, cultural, and historical identity.

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, which has grown into a major research institution, is a dominant presence. The campus includes the Hecht Synagogue, which offers panoramic views of Jerusalem’s Old City. The National Botanical Garden of Israel, founded by botanist Alexander Eig in 1931, is another significant feature, hosting a large collection of indigenous Israeli plants. This garden also contains the Cave of Nicanor, a historical burial site that links Mount Scopus to ancient Jewish history. Advertisement

Another important institution is Hadassah University Medical Center, which reopened after the Six Day War. Designed by renowned architect Erich Mendelsohn, the hospital was built in 1939, becoming a symbol of modern medical care in the capital. Its reopening in the 1960s marked the restoration of health services to Mount Scopus. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

In addition to these institutions, Mount Scopus is also home to the Jerusalem British War Cemetery, a memorial to the soldiers of the British Empire who fought and died in the region during World War I. This military cemetery is a reminder of the mountain’s long history as a site of conflict and remembrance.

Mount Scopus also has cultural and artistic significance. The Bezalel Academy of Arts and Design, Israel’s leading art school, had its main campus on the mountain until 2023, before moving to the city center. This institution played a central role in shaping Israeli art and design, contributing to the cultural landscape of the country.

The mountain also offers moments of tranquility amid the bustle of Jerusalem. The Tabachnik National Garden provides sweeping views of the Dead Sea and the Judean Desert to the east, and the Temple Mount to the west, while preserving Second Temple-era burial caves. This green space serves as a serene escape, linking ancient history with modern-day reflection.

Today, Mount Scopus is more than a geographic vantage point – it is a testament to Jerusalem’s enduring place at the crossroads of history, conflict, culture, and peace. Its historical layers and modern institutions speak to its central role in shaping both the past and future of Israel. As a strategic military outpost, an academic and medical powerhouse, and a symbol of Israeli resilience, Mount Scopus remains a vital part of Jerusalem’s identity. ■