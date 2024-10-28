Theatron Jerusalem: A fusion of history, hospitality, and heart

In the heart of Jerusalem, where ancient echoes mingle with the pulse of modern life, a unique project has been taking shape for over a decade. Theatron Jerusalem, a visionary endeavor by the Hasid family, is more than just a luxury hotel and residence; it's a testament to resilience, generosity, and the enduring spirit of the city.

A Vision Realized

"The project has been 14 years in the making," Sheldon Ritz, the owner's representative and liaison between the owners and buyers, tells me with a hint of pride in his voice. "And last June, we finally opened the hotel - 73 rooms, 26 suites, including two presidential suites that are truly fit for royalty."

The grandeur of the presidential suites is undeniable. At 320 square meters each, they redefine luxury accommodation in Jerusalem. However, Theatron is more than just luxury; it's a space where hospitality and family values intertwine, providing a unique experience for its residents and guests alike.

(credit: Feigin Architects)

A Home Away from Home, or a Permanent Sanctuary

The residential part of Theatron comprises 21 exquisite apartments designed to offer the comforts of home alongside the services of a luxury hotel. "People are buying these mainly as holiday apartments," Sheldon explains. "They come for the holidays, especially from abroad, to enjoy the prime location in the beautiful Talbiyeh neighborhood and the hotel's extensive amenities."

These aren't just apartments; ranging from 160 to 320 square meters, they boast high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows that frame breathtaking views, and expansive balconies, many ready for building a Sukkah.

Sheldon emphasizes that these apartments offer the flexibility to serve as either holiday homes or permanent residences, catering to diverse needs and preferences. Residents have access to a well-equipped 24-hour gym, saunas, an indoor pool, and a la carte services such as room service, housekeeping, and laundry. This perfect blend of independence and indulgence caters to those seeking a luxurious home away from home or a permanent residence in the heart of Jerusalem.

However, Theatron's story took an unexpected turn amid recent conflicts. "When the war broke out," Sheldon recounts, "the Hasid family, known for their generosity, opened up the hotel and suites to evacuees."

(credit: Feigin Architects)

Since July, Theatron has provided shelter, three meals a day, and full hotel services to approximately 70 families. "It's truly heartwarming to see," Sheldon reflects. "Families with children are staying in the spacious suites, while individuals and couples are accommodated in the hotel rooms."

This act of compassion speaks volumes about the spirit of Theatron and the Hasid family. It’s a powerful testament to their commitment to the community and their willingness to extend a helping hand during times of need.

(credit: Feigin Architects)

A Bright Future Ahead

Despite the challenges posed by the conflict, Theatron is poised for success. Its prime location, luxurious amenities, and the family's unwavering dedication to service make it a distinctive offering in Jerusalem's hospitality landscape.

"We're confident that Theatron will thrive," Sheldon affirms. "We're already seeing strong interest in the remaining apartments, and we plan to expand our marketing efforts internationally."

Theatron Jerusalem transcends mere real estate; it encapsulates a story of vision, resilience, and community spirit. Here, history meets modernity, luxury meets compassion, and the future of Jerusalem shines bright. This is not just a place to stay; it is a sanctuary where the values of hospitality and human connection flourish, enriching the lives of all who enter its doors.

For more information: Theatron Hotel & Residences

This article was written in cooperation with The Hasid Family