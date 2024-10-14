The "Israeli Tuscany": New wine park in Zikhron Ya'akov to boost tourism

The demand for wine tourism continues to rise: The Israel Land Authority, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism, is marketing land for the construction of 265 guest rooms in two hotel complexes in the Wine Park of Zikhron Ya'akov. The complexes being marketed in the tender are intended for hotel use as part of the "Integrated Tourism Zone – Zikhron Ya'akov – Wine Park" plan, which covers about 60.6 hectares south of the Neve Sharet neighborhood and east of Route 652 in Zikhron Ya'akov.

The Wine Park is a mixed-use tourism complex that includes approximately 265 hotel/guest rooms, about 200 residential units currently under construction, and areas for tourism-related industry and craftsmanship in wine production and its products, alongside public and private open spaces. The complex includes areas for tourism and leisure, tourist-oriented industry and craftsmanship, road infrastructure, public institutions and buildings, and open spaces for the benefit of visitors and vacationers.

Tourism Minister Haim Katz recently commented on the tender: “Israeli wine has rightfully made a name for itself worldwide. The demand for wine tourism is continuously increasing, and the Ministry is actively promoting the industry both locally and internationally. The wineries generate about one billion shekels annually for the state and contribute to creating jobs in the periphery. Enhancing the tourist experience in the wine sector will strengthen Israel’s position as a leading culinary destination.”

Yaakov Quint, Director of the Israel Land Authority, added: “This tender is a unique and interesting model that combines residential, commercial, tourism, and employment in a single complex, and it serves as a new attraction for both domestic and international tourism in Zikhron Ya'akov. With the growing demand for hospitality and vacation sites in Israel, the marketing of these three lots will significantly boost the city of Zikhron Ya'akov and both domestic and international tourism. The construction of the new complexes will provide around 265 additional hotel rooms in this unique city, an area of recreation, tourism, hospitality, commerce, and residential life, directly connected to the wine industry, with high scenic value and quality of life, and will also create additional new job opportunities for the region and its residents."