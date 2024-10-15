New kid on the block: Yoni Nahmad acquires NIS 51 million apartment in Tel Aviv's prestigious tower

Yoni Nahmad, 24, scion of a Jewish billionaire family from Monaco, has just purchased an apartment in Tel Aviv’s Rothschild 10 Project for a staggering NIS 51 million (USD 13.5 million). This latest acquisition adds to Nahmad’s growing real estate portfolio, further cementing his family's legacy of wealth and influence.

The apartment, situated on the 37th floor of the luxurious 41-story tower, boasts 330 square meters of living space, including a 25-square-meter balcony. The Rothschild 10 Project, managed by the Six Senses group, promises to be one of Tel Aviv's most exclusive residential addresses. The development will feature high-end apartments, a luxury hotel, and commercial spaces, all located in the heart of Tel Aviv's vibrant Rothschild Boulevard area.

Nahmad’s purchase in Israel follows his acquisition of a 900-square-meter apartment in London's prestigious One Hyde Park in 2019. That property, considered one of the most exclusive residential complexes in the world, is now valued at GBP 60 million (USD 80 million).

Yoni is the youngest member of the Nahmad family, whose art-dealing empire is world-renowned. His father, Ezra, and uncle, David, are recognized as two of Monaco’s wealthiest individuals, having accumulated one of the most valuable private art collections globally, valued between USD 7 and 8 billion. The collection includes masterpieces by artists such as Monet, Matisse, Renoir, and Rothko, and an impressive 300 pieces by Picasso, stored in a heavily guarded facility near Geneva, Switzerland.

Despite their success, the Nahmad family maintains a low public profile, but their influence extends beyond the art world. In 2023, the family hosted an extravagant wedding for David’s son Joe and model Maddison Headrick in Sardinia, Italy. The wedding cost USD 12.9 million and attracted high-profile guests, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Tom Brady.

Yoni Nahmad, continuing the family’s tradition of making headlines, has been dating Israeli model Eden Polani for over a year. The 20-year-old Polani, who has graced international fashion campaigns, was previously linked to Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, sparking considerable media interest.

At only 24, Yoni Nahmad's high-profile purchases and connections signal his growing influence, blending his family’s legacy with his personal ventures into global real estate and high society.