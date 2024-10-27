Rassco: A rose by any other name

Rassco is a neighborhood in the south-central area of Jerusalem, bordering the neighborhoods of Katamon, Gonen, Kiryat Shmuel, Nayot, and Givat Mordechai. Also known as Givat Havradim (Hill of Roses), Rassco might not be the biggest neighborhood in Jerusalem, but its peaceful streets, lined with stone-clad buildings, make it one of the most charming areas of the city.

Walking through Rassco, one can’t help but notice the quiet appeal of its stone-clad buildings, shaded walkways, and the occasional scent of blooming flowers from the neighborhood’s small gardens.

Almost entirely residential, the origins of Rassco trace back to the 1950s, a time when Jerusalem was solidifying its status as Israel’s capital. Built by the Rassco company of the Jewish Agency (hence its name), the neighborhood was designed to house the wave of government employees moving to the city, transforming it into a residential hub intertwined with the growing administrative heart of Israel.

The need to reduce costs during the austerity period allowed the British planning regulation, which mandated that only Jerusalem stone be used for construction in the city, to be overlooked.

The main streets in the neighborhood are Tchernichovsky, Yitzhak Katznelson, David Shimoni, Rabbi Herzog, and Hatkufa. Emergence of Jerusalem's Rassco neighborhood in the 1950s. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, the neighborhood expanded, with apartment buildings of higher-quality finishes being constructed privately. Most were Jerusalem stone-clad apartment buildings on stilts, allowing for parking underneath. This completed a built-up continuum between the neighborhood and the neighborhoods of Rehavia and Kiryat Shmuel to the north, Katamon to the west, and Givat Oranim to the south of Rassco.

Modernization

As part of an ongoing effort to modernize Jerusalem’s infrastructure, Rassco is on the brink of transformation as modern towers begin to reshape its familiar skyline, which will see older buildings replaced by 18- to 20-story towers. Plans for demolition and reconstruction are scheduled for the corners of Tchernichovsky and Dov Kimhi Streets.

The local planning and construction committee recommended the submission of a demolition and reconstruction plan for Tchernichovsky Street, which includes the demolition of existing residential buildings containing 37 units and the construction of two 10-story buildings with 120 residential units.

While this promises to provide modern housing solutions, some longtime residents may feel conflicted as the neighborhood's skyline and character inevitably shift. Such tall buildings do not fit in with the traditionally lower, fewer-unit structures, they say, and there has not been sufficient urban planning to account for the increase in traffic, etc.

The Jerusalem light rail is also scheduled for extension to Rassco, with a station planned on Herzog Street. According to the plans, escalators will connect the neighborhood to the light rail's new station.

Community character

Rassco’s sense of community is bolstered by its public spaces. The neighborhood’s two synagogues, one Ashkenazi and one Sephardi, anchor religious life, while the HIBA Center for Jewish Culture provides a vibrant space for cultural activities. The Hebrew Youth Center on Herzog Street, Israel’s oldest community center, also continues to be a hub for youth and family events. A Jewish Agency immigrant absorption center was established in the neighborhood, which has been rented out since 1997 to the National Volunteering Association.

The neighborhood’s children were directed to study at the Yossef Lurie Elementary School (currently the Yossef Lurie Elementary School for Music and Dance), which from 1948 to 1974 was run by principal Hadassah Brill-Noam. The school was originally located in an old residential building on Givat Shaheen at 57 Hapalmah Street and later moved to a new building at 79 Hapalmah Street, situated atop the hill above the neighborhood.

Despite the waves of change planned for it, Rassco continues to preserve its serene and intimate character, making it a desirable place to live for those seeking a peaceful neighborhood in the heart of Jerusalem.■