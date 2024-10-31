New Netanya neighborhood: 1,650 apartments, park, and regional hospital

The Central District Planning and Building Committee, headed by Attorney Micha Gidron, has approved the plan for the establishment of a new residential neighborhood called the "Golf Complex" in Netanya. This plan, initiated by the Israel Land Authority, covers a total area of 61.5 hectares and is located in the southeastern part of Netanya, south of the Kiryat Hasharon neighborhood and the cemetery, north of Highway 561, between the railway to the west and Netanya's bypass road to the east.

The plan includes 1,656 housing units to be built in residential buildings ranging from 12 to 25 stories. Of these, 280 units are allocated for smaller apartments, and 50 units are designated for permanent rental housing. The design style integrates lower buildings to continue the existing architecture of Kiryat Hasharon, while taller buildings will line the new park.

In addition to the housing units, the plan features a commercial front along the neighborhood’s main street, an employment complex, schools, a metropolitan park spanning approximately 18 hectares, a designated area for a regional medical center, and a drainage solution to regulate the Ilanot stream.

"A message of citywide and national significance"

Talila Harel, Central District Planner at the Planning Administration, stated: “This is a significant plan for Netanya, offering a substantial volume of housing that can be implemented in the near term, alongside regulating the Ilanot stream, which currently causes flooding in older and densely populated parts of the city and developing an urban park along its path. The land allocated for a hospital is a local and national milestone, strengthening Netanya and improving healthcare services for the entire region.”

Enav Ringler, Head of the Planning and Projects Division, added: “Approval of this plan marks another significant step in Netanya’s ongoing development. This plan reflects our commitment to balanced planning, integrating housing, employment, commerce, and public services for the benefit of all populations in Israeli society and Netanya’s residents. The authority will continue to work to increase the supply of housing units across Israel.”

Netanya’s Mayor, Miriam Feirberg-Ikar, expressed satisfaction: “I am delighted with the approval of another plan we have promoted in recent years – this time for the Neve Ilan neighborhood, complementing Kiryat Hasharon from the south. It includes additional employment areas adjacent to Netanya's industrial and logistics zone, as well as a new hospital area, which is expected to enter detailed planning next year.”

The plan was prepared by Buchman-Hochman Architects.