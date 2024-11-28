Beersheba: Cultural and tourism hubs as economic growth accelerators

In recent years, Beersheba, the capital of the Negev, has increasingly become a sought-after metropolis, offering diverse opportunities in housing, employment, and investments. The city combines the construction of new neighborhoods with urban renewal in older areas, as part of a strategic vision to provide solutions for all demographics: young couples, families, students, new immigrants, and even senior citizens.

Housing and Urban Renewal

The city has benefitted from agreements with the Construction and Housing Ministry, which provided resources and tools for developing the housing sector, including the construction of tens of thousands of apartments in new neighborhoods. For instance, the Pisgat Ramot neighborhood, located near the hi-tech park and Ben-Gurion University, is set to have around 3,700 housing units, including assisted living and long-term rental housing. Additionally, the Rakafot neighborhood, expected to offer around 4,000 housing units in the city’s northern area, combines diverse living options with a rural character.

Simultaneously, the municipality is advancing large-scale urban renewal plans for the city center and commercial areas, aiming to transform Beersheba into a vibrant, modern hub that attracts young residents back to its core.

Tourism, Culture, and Leisure as Economic Drivers

Municipal leaders believe that alongside housing and employment solutions, Beersheba must establish tourism, cultural, and leisure centers to drive economic growth. These efforts aim to attract more entrepreneurs and encourage homebuyers to settle in the city.

Beersheba is now a popular and family-friendly destination, offering a mix of landscapes, parks, tourist attractions, museums, theaters, and other leisure activities. Notable highlights include:

- The Desertarium: Israel's first interactive wildlife park, featuring rare animals like white lions, African savanna creatures, and desert fauna from southern Israel. The park combines educational and ecological experiences with interactive tools for learning about ecology, wildlife conservation, and environmental quality.

- The Lunada Children's Museum: Israel's first interactive family museum, spread across three floors with nine knowledge zones and over 50 exhibits, it encourages experiential learning and creativity.

- Carasso Science Park: A museum focused on science and technology, offering interactive activities and exhibitions on microelectronics, physics, and life sciences.

Revitalizing the Old City

The Old City of Beersheba is home to museums and galleries, such as the Museum of Islamic and Near Eastern Cultures, showcasing traditional and modern art, and the Negev Museum of Art, located in an Ottoman-era building, which hosts exhibitions by leading Israeli and international artists. The Turkish train station has been transformed into a cultural and entertainment hub featuring art galleries, unique exhibits, restaurants, and vibrant leisure spaces.

Performing Arts and Parks

The city’s theaters, including the Beersheba Theater and the Fringe Theater, play central roles in its cultural life, alongside the dance ensemble Sol Dance Company and the Beersheba Symphony Orchestra, which offers concerts and music education programs for all ages.

The municipality has also invested millions of shekels in developing local and city parks. The crown jewel is the Beersheba River Park, featuring one of Israel’s most beautiful artificial lakes, offering pedal boat rides, golf carts, and cycling paths. The park also includes trails, a sports complex, an amphitheater, and archaeological sites.

Ongoing Development

Beersheba’s growth continues with new tenders from the municipality and the ministry for thousands of residential units in the Pisgat Ramot and Rakafot neighborhoods. These tenders include high-density construction, single-family homes, and long-term rental properties.

