Strengthening ties: Officials & diplomats at Portuguese investors event

On March 5th, an exclusive event hosted by the Portuguese Investors Club took place at the padel court complex of the Dan Accadia Hotel in Herzliya Pituach.

Led by Itay Mor and Meital Duvdevani Mor, the event brought together real estate investors, leading entrepreneurs, and diplomatic representatives, creating a unique gathering that combined business networking, sports activities, and exposure to exclusive investment opportunities in the Portuguese market.

The Economic Attaché of the Portuguese Embassy in Israel, Irit Gabriela Freudenheim-Levy, attended the event and emphasized in her speech the growing cooperation between Israel and Portugal and the advantages the country offers to Israeli investors.

The evening began with an engaging padel sports activity led by professional instructors, providing guests with a unique way to connect and network in a relaxed atmosphere. This was followed by a festive reception featuring premium refreshments, drinks, and music that complemented the elegant ambiance of the event.

At the heart of the evening, the Mors presented participants with key real estate investment opportunities in Portugal, showcasing select projects and explaining the exclusive benefits of joining the Portuguese Investors Club. An event by the Portuguese Investors Club. (credit: Alona Avisdris Shilo)

Itay Mor, the club’s founder, stated: “Portugal offers a rare combination of economic stability, high returns, and a business-friendly environment, making it one of the most attractive destinations for Israeli investors.”

Meital Duvdevani Mor added: “A smart investment is not just about high returns—it’s also about community, quality of life, and values. In Portugal, we found the perfect combination of all these elements, and our club provides its members with access to opportunities that cannot be found anywhere else.” The Economic Attaché of the Portuguese Embassy in Israel, Irit Gabriela Freudenheim-Levy. (credit: Alona Avisdris Shilo)

The event concluded with a series of networking sessions, where participants forged new connections and explored potential collaborations.