Neighborhood of the future in Jerusalem to begin with major investment

Tadmor Group, Aridar, Abu, Azorim, and Mimushim announce that the Jerusalem Local Planning and Building Committee has recommended for approval, under conditions, the urban building plan for the prestigious "Har Nof Slopes" project—one of the most groundbreaking and significant projects in Jerusalem, with an investment of hundreds of millions of shekels.

This is one of the largest urban projects in the western part of the city, expected to lead to a significant transformation in the urban landscape of the capital and enhance the quality of life for thousands of residents. Tadmor Group is committed to sustainability and environmental responsibility as leading values in its work, investing significant resources in soil restoration, environmental conservation, and sustainable development, with a long-term vision for future generations.

As part of this commitment, the project includes the clearing of the Pi Glilot site, which has served for years as a polluting industrial area and posed an environmental hazard, thus enabling innovative and sustainable development of the site.

This is a critical phase of land rehabilitation, which will restore environmental balance and allow for the development of a high-quality, healthy, and advanced residential neighborhood that will meet the growing demand for housing in the city, while adhering to sustainable development principles.

What will the new neighborhood include?

The developers, along with the architectural firms Farhi Zafrir Architects and Yigal Levy Architects Studio, along with leading planning teams, have crafted an innovative and advanced vision for the neighborhood, which will offer meticulous urban planning, expansive green areas, educational and community institutions, and accessible transportation infrastructures, all working together to create a modern and advanced neighborhood that will seamlessly integrate into the unique Jerusalem landscape.

The new neighborhood, which spans 16 hectares, will include approximately 1,900 new housing units with a diverse mix suitable for families, young couples, and homebuyers upgrading their homes, alongside advanced community infrastructures, including schools, kindergartens, synagogues, community centers, commercial areas, public gardens, and leisure facilities.

At the same time, significant investment will be made in developing public spaces with green parks, bike lanes, and shaded boulevards, which will directly connect the neighborhood to the Jerusalem Forest and the new Revida Park. Additionally, the project will address the need for extensive public spaces, creating large public areas that will include gardens and facilities for the public's use.

Another significant advantage is the high transportation accessibility of the project. The Har Nof Slopes will be directly connected to the new Road 16, which will shorten exit times from the city and enable quick access to the main highways of the country. The neighborhood will also benefit from accessibility to the light rail, with a direct connection to the Kanfei Nesharim station, providing residents with fast and convenient public transport to the city center and other neighborhoods.

"Jerusalem is a city of supreme strategic importance"

Tomer Alfasi, CEO of Tadmor Real Estate and Investment Group, said: "Har Nof Slopes is a groundbreaking project that will combine innovative urban planning, expansive public areas, and a high-quality living experience. Jerusalem is a city of supreme strategic importance for the Tadmor Group, and we are proud to be partners in its development with significant projects, including the Ben Zakkai neighborhood and other initiatives that are at advanced stages throughout the city. Advertisement

“Tadmor Group will continue to act for its clients, providing them with significant value with 10 years of warranty on their apartments, and creating homes that people love—homes that guarantee a good, healthy, and safe life,” Alfasi said. “We see Jerusalem as an important strategic asset and will continue to participate in its development, believing in its future and importance as a leading urban center in Israel." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Tzachi Abu, CEO of Abu Yechiel Company: "We are proud to play a significant role in building and developing Jerusalem and thank everyone involved in the effort."